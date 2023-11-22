Who's Playing
Los Angeles Clippers @ San Antonio Spurs
Current Records: Los Angeles 5-7, San Antonio 3-11
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Bally Sports SoCal
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)
- Ticket Cost: $34.00
What to Know
The Clippers are 8-2 against the Spurs since March of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Los Angeles Clippers will head out on the road to face off against the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 p.m. ET at Frost Bank Center. The Clippers are hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses.
Last Monday, everything went Los Angeles' way against San Antonio as Los Angeles made off with a 124-99 win.
The Clippers can attribute much of their success to Paul George, who scored 28 points along with 6 assists and 5 rebounds.
Los Angeles' win bumped their record up to 5-7. As for San Antonio, they are on a nine-game losing streak that has dropped them down to 3-11.
Looking ahead, the Clippers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Los Angeles is playing on the road, but their 2-5 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.
The Clippers took their victory against the Spurs in their previous meeting on Monday by a conclusive 124-99. Will the Clippers repeat their success, or do the Spurs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Los Angeles is a big 9-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 8.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 230.5 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles has won 8 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.
- Nov 20, 2023 - Los Angeles 124 vs. San Antonio 99
- Oct 29, 2023 - Los Angeles 123 vs. San Antonio 83
- Jan 26, 2023 - Los Angeles 138 vs. San Antonio 100
- Jan 20, 2023 - Los Angeles 131 vs. San Antonio 126
- Nov 19, 2022 - Los Angeles 119 vs. San Antonio 97
- Nov 04, 2022 - Los Angeles 113 vs. San Antonio 106
- Jan 15, 2022 - San Antonio 101 vs. Los Angeles 94
- Dec 20, 2021 - San Antonio 116 vs. Los Angeles 92
- Nov 16, 2021 - Los Angeles 106 vs. San Antonio 92
- Mar 25, 2021 - Los Angeles 98 vs. San Antonio 85