Who's Playing

Los Angeles Clippers @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Los Angeles 5-7, San Antonio 3-11

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports SoCal

What to Know

The Clippers are 8-2 against the Spurs since March of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Los Angeles Clippers will head out on the road to face off against the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 p.m. ET at Frost Bank Center. The Clippers are hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses.

Last Monday, everything went Los Angeles' way against San Antonio as Los Angeles made off with a 124-99 win.

The Clippers can attribute much of their success to Paul George, who scored 28 points along with 6 assists and 5 rebounds.

Los Angeles' win bumped their record up to 5-7. As for San Antonio, they are on a nine-game losing streak that has dropped them down to 3-11.

Looking ahead, the Clippers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Los Angeles is playing on the road, but their 2-5 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

The Clippers took their victory against the Spurs in their previous meeting on Monday by a conclusive 124-99. Will the Clippers repeat their success, or do the Spurs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Los Angeles is a big 9-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 230.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 8 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.