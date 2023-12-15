Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Los Angeles 15-10, San Antonio 3-20

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $84.00

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers are on the road again on Friday and play against the San Antonio Spurs at 7:30 p.m. ET on December 15th at Frost Bank Center.

Last Wednesday, Los Angeles narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past San Antonio 122-119.

Anthony Davis continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, dropping a double-double on 37 points and ten rebounds. He has been hot recently, having posted ten or more rebounds the last 13 times he's played.

Los Angeles has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 15-10 record this season. As for San Antonio, they are on a 18-game losing streak that has dropped them down to 3-20.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Lakers just can't miss this season, having made 49% of their shots per game (they're ranked fifth in field goal percentage per game overall). It's a different story for the Spurs, though, as they've only made 45.2% of their shots per game this season. Given the Lakers' sizeable advantage in that area, the Spurs will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking forward, the Lakers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-2 against the spread).

Odds

Los Angeles is a big 7.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 234 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 7 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.