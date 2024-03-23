Halftime Report

The Spurs and the Grizzlies have shown up to the matchup, but their offenses sure haven't. The Spurs have jumped out to a 44-43 lead against the Grizzlies.

The Spurs came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Memphis Grizzlies @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Memphis 23-47, San Antonio 15-54

What to Know

The Spurs are 0-10 against the Grizzlies since December of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. The San Antonio Spurs will stay at home for another game and welcome the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 p.m. ET on March 22nd at Frost Bank Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The Spurs traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They fell to Dallas 113-107. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Spurs in their matchups with the Mavericks: they've now lost four in a row.

Despite the defeat, the Spurs got a solid performance out of Tre Jones, who shot 4-for-5 from beyond the arc and almost dropped a double-double on 22 points and nine assists.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight loss. Their painful 137-116 defeat to Golden State might stick with them for a while. The Grizzlies were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Gregory Jackson, who scored 35 points along with five rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Santi Aldama was another key contributor, almost dropping a double-double on 27 points and nine rebounds.

San Antonio has been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-54 record this season. As for Memphis, their defeat was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 23-47.

Going forward, the Spurs are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This contest will be their sixth straight at home (so far over this stretch they are 3-1 against the spread).

The Spurs opened the new year with a less-than-successful 106-98 loss to the Grizzlies. Will the Spurs have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

San Antonio is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 217 points.

Series History

Memphis has won all of the games they've played against San Antonio in the last 3 years.