3rd Quarter Report

A win for the Heat would push their record over .500, and after three quarters of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a 95-91 lead against the Spurs.

If the Heat keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 24-23 in no time. On the other hand, the Spurs will have to make due with a 21-25 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Miami 23-23, San Antonio 21-24

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: KENS-TV 5

KENS-TV 5 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $19.99

What to Know

The Spurs are 2-8 against the Heat since January of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The San Antonio Spurs will play host again on Saturday to welcome the Miami Heat, where tip off is scheduled at 8:30 p.m. ET at Frost Bank Center. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Spurs will stroll into this one as the favorite.

The Spurs are headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. Everything went their way against the Bucks on Friday as the Spurs made off with a 144-118 win. The score was close at the half, but San Antonio pulled away in the second half with 74 points.

Victor Wembanyama was his usual excellent self, dropping a double-double on 30 points and 14 rebounds. What's more, he also racked up five threes, the most he's had since back in December of 2024.

The Spurs were working as a unit and finished the game with 37 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Bucks only posted 24.

Meanwhile, the Heat gave up the first points and the most points on Wednesday. They wound up on the wrong side of a painful 126-106 walloping at the hands of the Cavaliers. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest loss Miami has suffered against Cleveland since November 20, 2022.

San Antonio's victory ended a five-game drought at home and bumped them up to 21-24. As for Miami, their defeat dropped their record down to 23-23.

The Spurs might still be hurting after the devastating 128-107 loss they got from the Heat in their previous matchup two weeks ago. Will the Spurs have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

San Antonio is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spurs as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 224 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami has won 8 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.