Who's Playing

New Orleans Pelicans @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: New Orleans 15-11, San Antonio 4-20

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.00

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans' road trip will continue as they head out to face the San Antonio Spurs at 3:30 p.m. ET on December 17th at Frost Bank Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Friday, New Orleans didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Charlotte, but they still walked away with a 112-107 victory.

The Pelicans can attribute much of their success to Jonas Valanciunas, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 13 rebounds. Valanciunas continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

The Spurs can finally bid farewell to their 18-game losing streak thanks to their game on Friday. They took down Los Angeles 129-115. That looming 129-115 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for the Spurs yet this season.

Among those leading the charge was Devin Vassell, who scored 36 points along with six rebounds. That's the first time this season that he scored 30 or more points.

New Orleans is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 15-11 record this season. As for San Antonio, their win ended a ten-game drought at home and bumped them up to 4-20.

As for their game on Sunday, the Pelicans are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played San Antonio.

The Pelicans strolled past the Spurs in their previous matchup on December 1st by a score of 121-106. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Pelicans since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

New Orleans is a big 7.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 238 points.

Series History

New Orleans has won 7 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.