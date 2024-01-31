Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Orlando 24-23, San Antonio 10-37

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.78

What to Know

The Orlando Magic will head out on the road to take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Frost Bank Center. The Magic have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Monday, it was a hard-fought matchup, but Orlando had to settle for a 131-129 loss against the Mavericks. The Magic were up 70-54 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

The losing side was boosted by Paolo Banchero, who almost dropped a double-double on 36 points and nine rebounds. He hasn't dropped below 26 points for three straight games.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Spurs last Monday, but the final result did not. They fell to Washington 118-113. The loss hurts even more since the Spurs were up 42-28 with 10:11 left in the second.

Orlando dropped their record down to 24-23 with that loss, which was their third straight on the road. Even worse, they were so close so many times: the defeats came by an average of only 1.67 points. As for San Antonio, they continue to see their hopes of redeeming themselves for a poor last season fade as the team sits at a 10-37 record this season.

Looking forward, the Magic are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. Be careful betting them against the spread as while they're 30-17 ATS overall, they're only 3-7 against San Antonio in their most recent matchups.

The Magic lost to the Spurs on the road by a decisive 132-114 margin in their previous matchup back in March of 2023. Can the Magic avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Orlando is a 4-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 228 points.

Series History

San Antonio has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.