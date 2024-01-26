Who's Playing

Portland Trail Blazers @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Portland 13-31, San Antonio 8-36

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 26, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, January 26, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $12.00

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs will be playing at home against the Portland Trail Blazers at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Frost Bank Center. The Spurs are expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

The Spurs traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They suffered a painful 140-114 loss at the hands of Oklahoma City on Wednesday. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Spurs in their matchups with the Thunder: they've now lost five in a row.

The Spurs' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Victor Wembanyama, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 12 rebounds, and Devin Vassell who scored 21 points along with seven assists and five rebounds. Wembanyama has been hot recently, having posted two or more blocks the last three times he's played.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Wednesday. They secured a 137-131 W over Houston. The Trail Blazers' win was a heroic effort that saw the team overcome a ten points disadvantage in the spread.

The Trail Blazers got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Anfernee Simons out in front who scored 33 points along with six rebounds and five assists. Jerami Grant was another key contributor, scoring 21 points along with nine assists and five rebounds.

San Antonio's defeat dropped their record down to 8-36. As for Portland, their win ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 13-31.

The Spurs came up short against the Trail Blazers in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 134-128. Will the Spurs have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

San Antonio is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spurs as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 231 points.

Series History

San Antonio has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Portland.