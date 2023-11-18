3rd Quarter Report

The Kings are on the road but looking no worse for wear. Sitting on a score of 95-94, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

The Kings entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it four, or will the Spurs step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

1st Quarter Report

Fortunes may be turning around for the Spurs after losing six in a row. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but the Spurs lead 31-29 over the Kings. The Spurs took a bit hit to their ego on Tuesday, so a win here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

If the Spurs keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 3-8 in no time. On the other hand, the Kings will have to make due with a 6-4 record unless they turn things around.

Who's Playing

Sacramento Kings @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Sacramento 6-4, San Antonio 3-8

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings will head out on the road to face off against the San Antonio Spurs at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Frost Bank Center. The Spurs are crawling into this game hobbled by six consecutive losses, while the Kings will bounce in with four consecutive wins.

Last Wednesday, Sacramento strolled past Los Angeles with points to spare, taking the game 125-110. The Kings pushed the score to 104-80 by the end of the third, a deficit the Lakers cut but never quite recovered from.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Kings to victory, but perhaps none more so than Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 16 rebounds. Kevin Huerter was another key contributor, going 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 28 points and 7 assists.

Meanwhile, the Spurs traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. There's no need to mince words: San Antonio lost to Oklahoma City on Tuesday, and San Antonio lost bad. The score wound up at 123-87. The Spurs have not had much luck with the Thunder recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Sacramento's victory bumped their season record to 6-4 while San Antonio's defeat dropped theirs to 3-8.

Looking ahead, the Kings are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

Friday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: The Kings haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.4 turnovers per game. It's a different story for the Spurs , though, as they've been averaging 16.1 per game. Given the Kings' sizeable advantage in that area, the Spurs will need to find a way to close that gap. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NBA content.

Odds

Sacramento is a big 8.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Kings as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 238 points.

Series History

Sacramento has won 6 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.