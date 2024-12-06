Who's Playing

Sacramento Kings @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Sacramento 10-13, San Antonio 11-11

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings and the San Antonio Spurs will face off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Frost Bank Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The Spurs have the home-court advantage, but the Kings are expected to win by 4.5 points.

The Kings will face the Spurs after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Thursday which, to be fair, was an imposing 243.5 points. The Kings fell to the Grizzlies 115-110. Sacramento was up 56-44 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Even though they lost, the Kings smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 9.1 offensive rebounds per game earlier this season, but in their last five contests they've averaged 13.6.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Spurs on Thursday, but the final result did not. They took a 139-124 bruising from the Bulls. San Antonio has struggled against Chicago recently, as the game was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

Sacramento has not been sharp recently as the team has lost seven of their last nine matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-13 record this season. As for San Antonio, their loss dropped their record down to 11-11.

The Kings couldn't quite finish off the Spurs when the teams last played on Sunday and fell 127-125. Can the Kings avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Sacramento is a 4.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Kings, as the game opened with the Kings as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 227.5 points.

Series History

Sacramento has won 7 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.