Who's Playing

Utah Jazz @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Utah 3-11, San Antonio 7-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: FanDuel SN - Southwest

FanDuel SN - Southwest Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.40

What to Know

The Jazz and the Spurs are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2022, but not for long. The Utah Jazz will be staying on the road on Thursday to face off against the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 p.m. ET at Frost Bank Center. The Jazz are expected to lose this one by three points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Tuesday, the Jazz were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 124-118 to the Lakers. Utah was down 97-75 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Lauri Markkanen put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 9 for 16 en route to 25 points plus eight rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, the Spurs didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Thunder on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 110-104 victory.

The Spurs were working as a unit and finished the game with 32 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Thunder only posted 24.

Utah dropped their record down to 3-11 with the loss, which was their third straight on the road. As for San Antonio, their win bumped their record up to 7-8.

While only the Spurs took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their next game, they are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be Utah's 12th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 5-6 against the spread).

The Jazz barely slipped by the Spurs in their previous matchup two weeks ago, winning 111-110. Will the Jazz repeat their success, or do the Spurs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

San Antonio is a 3-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spurs as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 223.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Antonio and Utah both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.