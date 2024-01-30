1st Quarter Report

Only three more quarters stand between the Spurs and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Wizards 37-25.

If the Spurs keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-36 in no time. On the other hand, the Wizards will have to make due with an 8-38 record unless they turn things around.

Who's Playing

Washington Wizards @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Washington 8-37, San Antonio 10-36

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 29, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, January 29, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

Bally Sports - Southwest Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $6.00

What to Know

The Washington Wizards will head out on the road to face off against the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Frost Bank Center. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

The Wizards can finally bid farewell to their six-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 118-104 victory over Detroit. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 3:49 mark of the first quarter, when the Wizards were facing a 28-16 deficit.

The Wizards can attribute much of their success to Daniel Gafford, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 13 rebounds, and Kyle Kuzma, who scored 30 points along with six rebounds.

The Spurs fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back victories it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They escaped with a win on Saturday against Minnesota by the margin of a single free throw, 113-112. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 10:56 mark of the second quarter, when the Spurs were facing a 38-23 deficit.

The Spurs got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Devin Vassell out in front who scored 25 points along with five assists.

Washington's win bumped their record up to 8-37. As for San Antonio, their victory bumped their record up to 10-36.

The Wizards are hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their fifth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

The Wizards and the Spurs pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, the Spurs are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

San Antonio is a 3.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 240 points.

Series History

San Antonio has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Washington.