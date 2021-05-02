Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ San Antonio

Current Records: Philadelphia 42-21; San Antonio 31-31

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Philadelphia 76ers will be on the road. They will square off against the San Antonio Spurs at 8 p.m. ET Sunday at AT&T Center. These two teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.

The 76ers made easy work of the Atlanta Hawks this past Friday and carried off a 126-104 victory. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 65-46. Center Dwight Howard (19 points), power forward Tobias Harris (18 points), center Joel Embiid (18 points), and point guard Ben Simmons (18 points) were the top scorers for the Sixers. Howard hadn't helped his team much against Atlanta this past Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Dwight Howard's points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, San Antonio fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Boston Celtics this past Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 143-140. The Spurs were up 77-48 at the end of the half but somehow couldn't manage to seal the deal. Small forward DeMar DeRozan put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 30 points and 14 dimes in addition to five rebounds.

Philadelphia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Philadelphia is now 42-21 while San Antonio sits at 31-31. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The 76ers come into the game boasting the second most steals per game in the league at 9.16. But the Spurs enter the game with only 6.2 steals given up per game on average, which is the best in the league. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

Bally Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 76ers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Philadelphia have won six out of their last 11 games against San Antonio.