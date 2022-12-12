Who's Playing

Cleveland @ San Antonio

Current Records: Cleveland 17-10; San Antonio 8-18

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Cleveland Cavaliers and are hoping to record their first win since March 19 of last year. They will face off against one another at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday at AT&T Center. San Antonio needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 120.42 points per game.

The Spurs sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 115-111 victory over the Miami Heat this past Saturday. Small forward Keldon Johnson (21 points) and shooting guard Romeo Langford (19 points) were the top scorers for San Antonio.

Meanwhile, Cleveland picked up a 110-102 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Saturday. Cleveland can attribute much of their success to center Jarrett Allen, who posted a double-double on 21 points and 11 boards.

San Antonio is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

When the two teams previously met in February, the Spurs lost to the Cavaliers on the road by a decisive 105-92 margin. Maybe San Antonio will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.22

Odds

The Cavaliers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Antonio have won eight out of their last 14 games against Cleveland.