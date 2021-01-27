Who's Playing

Boston @ San Antonio

Current Records: Boston 10-6; San Antonio 9-8

What to Know

The Boston Celtics are 2-8 against the San Antonio Spurs since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. The Celtics' road trip will continue as they head to AT&T Center at 8:30 p.m. ET to face off against San Antonio. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

You can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Boston's strategy against the Chicago Bulls on Monday. Boston enjoyed a cozy 119-103 win over Chicago. Boston can attribute much of their success to center Daniel Theis, who had 19 points along with three blocks, and point guard Marcus Smart, who posted a double-double on 13 points and 11 dimes in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, the Spurs' matchup against the Washington Wizards on Sunday was close at halftime, but San Antonio turned on the heat in the second half with 73 points. San Antonio took their game against Washington by a conclusive 121-101 score. San Antonio's point guard Patty Mills filled up the stat sheet, picking up 21 points.

The wins brought Boston up to 10-6 and San Antonio to 9-8. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Boston enters the matchup with nine steals per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. But the Spurs rank first in the league when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 5.4 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Fox Sports - Southwest

Fox Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

San Antonio have won eight out of their last ten games against Boston.