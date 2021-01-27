Who's Playing
Boston @ San Antonio
Current Records: Boston 10-6; San Antonio 9-8
What to Know
The Boston Celtics are 2-8 against the San Antonio Spurs since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. The Celtics' road trip will continue as they head to AT&T Center at 8:30 p.m. ET to face off against San Antonio. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
You can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Boston's strategy against the Chicago Bulls on Monday. Boston enjoyed a cozy 119-103 win over Chicago. Boston can attribute much of their success to center Daniel Theis, who had 19 points along with three blocks, and point guard Marcus Smart, who posted a double-double on 13 points and 11 dimes in addition to five boards.
Meanwhile, the Spurs' matchup against the Washington Wizards on Sunday was close at halftime, but San Antonio turned on the heat in the second half with 73 points. San Antonio took their game against Washington by a conclusive 121-101 score. San Antonio's point guard Patty Mills filled up the stat sheet, picking up 21 points.
The wins brought Boston up to 10-6 and San Antonio to 9-8. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Boston enters the matchup with nine steals per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. But the Spurs rank first in the league when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 5.4 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports - Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
San Antonio have won eight out of their last ten games against Boston.
- Jan 08, 2020 - San Antonio 129 vs. Boston 114
- Nov 09, 2019 - Boston 135 vs. San Antonio 115
- Mar 24, 2019 - San Antonio 115 vs. Boston 96
- Dec 31, 2018 - San Antonio 120 vs. Boston 111
- Dec 08, 2017 - San Antonio 105 vs. Boston 102
- Oct 30, 2017 - Boston 108 vs. San Antonio 94
- Dec 14, 2016 - San Antonio 108 vs. Boston 101
- Nov 25, 2016 - San Antonio 109 vs. Boston 103
- Dec 05, 2015 - San Antonio 108 vs. Boston 105
- Nov 01, 2015 - San Antonio 95 vs. Boston 87