Who's Playing

Boston @ San Antonio

Current Records: Boston 27-12; San Antonio 13-26

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs are 11-3 against the Boston Celtics since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. San Antonio is getting right back to it as they host Boston at 6 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at AT&T Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Spurs and Boston will really light up the scoreboard.

San Antonio didn't have too much trouble with the Detroit Pistons at home on Friday as they won 121-109. San Antonio's center Jakob Poeltl was one of the most active players for the team, posting a double-double on 16 rebounds and 11 points in addition to seven assists.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Boston's strategy against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday. Everything went the Celtics' way against Dallas as they made off with a 124-95 victory. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Boston had established an 89-65 advantage. Their power forward Jayson Tatum did his thing and dropped a triple-double on 29 points, 14 boards, and ten dimes. That's Tatum's first triple-double of the season.

San Antonio have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 12.5-point spread they are up against. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped San Antonio to 13-26 and Boston to 27-12. Allowing an average of 120.59 points per game, the Spurs haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: KENS-TV 5

KENS-TV 5 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.00

Odds

The Celtics are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Antonio have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Boston.