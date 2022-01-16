Through 2 Quarters

Down one at the end of last quarter, the San Antonio Spurs have now snagged the lead. They have emerged as the frontrunner at halftime and are ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers 56-47.

The Spurs have enjoyed the tag-team combination of shooting guard Derrick White and point guard Dejounte Murray. The former has 13 points along with two rebounds, while the latter has eight points and eight assists in addition to four boards and two steals. A double-double would be Murray's third in a row.

Los Angeles hasn't had any offensive standouts so far with all players held to ten points or fewer.

The Clippers haven't been much of a second-half team this season, losing 71% of the time when they were down at the break.

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ San Antonio

Current Records: Los Angeles 21-22; San Antonio 15-27

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs are getting right back to it as they host the Los Angeles Clippers at 8:30 p.m. ET Jan. 15 at AT&T Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

San Antonio was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Friday as they fell 114-109 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. San Antonio's defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Dejounte Murray, who almost posted a triple-double on 30 points, 14 boards, and eight dimes.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for Los Angeles as they lost 113-89 to the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday. The Clippers were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 53-34. Point guard Reggie Jackson had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 25 minutes but putting up just five points on 2-for-11 shooting.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Spurs are expected to win a tight contest Saturday. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.

The losses put San Antonio at 15-27 and Los Angeles at 21-22. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: San Antonio enters the game with only 18 fouls per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. The Clippers are completely their equal: they also come into the matchup with 18 fouls per game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.83

Odds

The Spurs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won 13 out of their last 23 games against San Antonio.