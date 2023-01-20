Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ San Antonio
Current Records: Los Angeles 23-24; San Antonio 14-31
What to Know
This Friday, the San Antonio Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 121.2 points per matchup. They will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 8 p.m. ET Friday at AT&T Center after having had a few days off. The Spurs should still be feeling good after a win, while Los Angeles will be looking to regain their footing.
It was all tied up 51-51 at the half for San Antonio and the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, but San Antonio stepped up in the second half for a 106-98 victory. San Antonio's small forward Keldon Johnson was one of the most active players for the team, dropping a double-double on 36 points and 11 boards.
Meanwhile, the night started off rough for Los Angeles on Wednesday, and it ended that way, too. They suffered a grim 126-103 defeat to the Utah Jazz. Shooting guard Norman Powell put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 7-for-9 from downtown and finished with 30 points.
San Antonio is expected to lose this next one by 7. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Spurs, who are 22-23 against the spread.
San Antonio found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 119-97 punch to the gut against the Clippers in the teams' previous meeting last November. Can San Antonio avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Bally Sports SoCal
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
Odds
The Clippers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles have won 15 out of their last 26 games against San Antonio.
- Nov 19, 2022 - Los Angeles 119 vs. San Antonio 97
- Nov 04, 2022 - Los Angeles 113 vs. San Antonio 106
- Jan 15, 2022 - San Antonio 101 vs. Los Angeles 94
- Dec 20, 2021 - San Antonio 116 vs. Los Angeles 92
- Nov 16, 2021 - Los Angeles 106 vs. San Antonio 92
- Mar 25, 2021 - Los Angeles 98 vs. San Antonio 85
- Mar 24, 2021 - Los Angeles 134 vs. San Antonio 101
- Jan 05, 2021 - San Antonio 116 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Feb 03, 2020 - Los Angeles 108 vs. San Antonio 105
- Dec 21, 2019 - Los Angeles 134 vs. San Antonio 109
- Nov 29, 2019 - San Antonio 107 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Oct 31, 2019 - Los Angeles 103 vs. San Antonio 97
- Jan 20, 2019 - Los Angeles 103 vs. San Antonio 95
- Dec 29, 2018 - San Antonio 122 vs. Los Angeles 111
- Dec 13, 2018 - San Antonio 125 vs. Los Angeles 87
- Nov 15, 2018 - Los Angeles 116 vs. San Antonio 111
- Apr 03, 2018 - Los Angeles 113 vs. San Antonio 110
- Dec 18, 2017 - San Antonio 109 vs. Los Angeles 91
- Nov 07, 2017 - San Antonio 120 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Apr 08, 2017 - Los Angeles 98 vs. San Antonio 87
- Feb 24, 2017 - San Antonio 105 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Dec 22, 2016 - Los Angeles 106 vs. San Antonio 101
- Nov 05, 2016 - Los Angeles 116 vs. San Antonio 92
- Mar 15, 2016 - San Antonio 108 vs. Los Angeles 87
- Feb 18, 2016 - Los Angeles 105 vs. San Antonio 86
- Dec 18, 2015 - San Antonio 115 vs. Los Angeles 107