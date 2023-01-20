Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ San Antonio

Current Records: Los Angeles 23-24; San Antonio 14-31

What to Know

This Friday, the San Antonio Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 121.2 points per matchup. They will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 8 p.m. ET Friday at AT&T Center after having had a few days off. The Spurs should still be feeling good after a win, while Los Angeles will be looking to regain their footing.

It was all tied up 51-51 at the half for San Antonio and the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, but San Antonio stepped up in the second half for a 106-98 victory. San Antonio's small forward Keldon Johnson was one of the most active players for the team, dropping a double-double on 36 points and 11 boards.

Meanwhile, the night started off rough for Los Angeles on Wednesday, and it ended that way, too. They suffered a grim 126-103 defeat to the Utah Jazz. Shooting guard Norman Powell put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 7-for-9 from downtown and finished with 30 points.

San Antonio is expected to lose this next one by 7. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Spurs, who are 22-23 against the spread.

San Antonio found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 119-97 punch to the gut against the Clippers in the teams' previous meeting last November. Can San Antonio avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports SoCal

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Clippers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won 15 out of their last 26 games against San Antonio.