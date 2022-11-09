Who's Playing

Memphis @ San Antonio

Current Records: Memphis 7-4; San Antonio 5-6

What to Know

This Wednesday, the San Antonio Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.64 points per game. San Antonio and the Memphis Grizzlies will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at AT&T Center. The Spurs haven't won a contest against Memphis since Dec. 23 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

San Antonio was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 115-109 to the Denver Nuggets. San Antonio's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of point guard Tre Jones, who had 20 points and nine assists, and small forward Keldon Johnson, who shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points and five rebounds. Jones hadn't helped his team much against Denver this past Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Jones' points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Grizz as they fell 109-106 to the Boston Celtics on Monday. That makes it the first time this season the Grizz has let down their home crowd. Memphis' defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Ja Morant, who shot 5-for-12 from downtown and finished with 30 points, nine assists and eight boards.

The Spurs are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with San Antonio, who are 6-5 against the spread.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Grizzlies are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

San Antonio have won 23 out of their last 38 games against Memphis.