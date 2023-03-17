Who's Playing

Memphis @ San Antonio

Current Records: Memphis 41-27; San Antonio 18-51

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Memphis Grizzlies and are hoping to record their first win since Dec. 23 of 2020. The Spurs have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Memphis at 8 p.m. ET March 17 at AT&T Center. San Antonio is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 122.09 points per contest.

San Antonio fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 137-128. The top scorer for San Antonio was small forward Keldon Johnson (27 points).

Meanwhile, Memphis received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 138-119 to the Miami Heat. The Grizzlies were down 105-77 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of power forward Jaren Jackson Jr., who had 25 points along with nine rebounds. Jackson Jr. had some trouble finding his footing against Dallas on Monday, so this was a step in the right direction.

The losses put the Spurs at 18-51 and Memphis at 41-27. San Antonio is 12-38 after losses this season, Memphis 13-13.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.89

Odds

The Grizzlies are a big 8-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Antonio have won 23 out of their last 41 games against Memphis.