Who's Playing
Memphis @ San Antonio
Current Records: Memphis 41-27; San Antonio 18-51
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Memphis Grizzlies and are hoping to record their first win since Dec. 23 of 2020. The Spurs have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Memphis at 8 p.m. ET March 17 at AT&T Center. San Antonio is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 122.09 points per contest.
San Antonio fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 137-128. The top scorer for San Antonio was small forward Keldon Johnson (27 points).
Meanwhile, Memphis received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 138-119 to the Miami Heat. The Grizzlies were down 105-77 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of power forward Jaren Jackson Jr., who had 25 points along with nine rebounds. Jackson Jr. had some trouble finding his footing against Dallas on Monday, so this was a step in the right direction.
The losses put the Spurs at 18-51 and Memphis at 41-27. San Antonio is 12-38 after losses this season, Memphis 13-13.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.89
Odds
The Grizzlies are a big 8-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as an 8.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Antonio have won 23 out of their last 41 games against Memphis.
- Jan 11, 2023 - Memphis 135 vs. San Antonio 129
- Jan 09, 2023 - Memphis 121 vs. San Antonio 113
- Nov 09, 2022 - Memphis 124 vs. San Antonio 122
- Mar 30, 2022 - Memphis 112 vs. San Antonio 111
- Feb 28, 2022 - Memphis 118 vs. San Antonio 105
- Jan 26, 2022 - Memphis 118 vs. San Antonio 110
- Dec 31, 2021 - Memphis 118 vs. San Antonio 105
- May 19, 2021 - Memphis 100 vs. San Antonio 96
- Feb 01, 2021 - Memphis 133 vs. San Antonio 102
- Jan 30, 2021 - Memphis 129 vs. San Antonio 112
- Dec 23, 2020 - San Antonio 131 vs. Memphis 119
- Aug 02, 2020 - San Antonio 108 vs. Memphis 106
- Jan 10, 2020 - Memphis 134 vs. San Antonio 121
- Dec 23, 2019 - San Antonio 145 vs. Memphis 115
- Nov 11, 2019 - Memphis 113 vs. San Antonio 109
- Feb 12, 2019 - San Antonio 108 vs. Memphis 107
- Jan 09, 2019 - Memphis 96 vs. San Antonio 86
- Jan 05, 2019 - San Antonio 108 vs. Memphis 88
- Nov 21, 2018 - Memphis 104 vs. San Antonio 103
- Mar 05, 2018 - San Antonio 100 vs. Memphis 98
- Jan 24, 2018 - San Antonio 108 vs. Memphis 85
- Dec 01, 2017 - San Antonio 95 vs. Memphis 79
- Nov 29, 2017 - San Antonio 104 vs. Memphis 95
- Apr 27, 2017 - San Antonio 103 vs. Memphis 96
- Apr 25, 2017 - San Antonio 116 vs. Memphis 103
- Apr 22, 2017 - Memphis 110 vs. San Antonio 108
- Apr 20, 2017 - Memphis 105 vs. San Antonio 94
- Apr 17, 2017 - San Antonio 96 vs. Memphis 82
- Apr 15, 2017 - San Antonio 111 vs. Memphis 82
- Apr 04, 2017 - San Antonio 95 vs. Memphis 89
- Mar 23, 2017 - San Antonio 97 vs. Memphis 90
- Mar 18, 2017 - Memphis 104 vs. San Antonio 96
- Feb 06, 2017 - Memphis 89 vs. San Antonio 74
- Apr 24, 2016 - San Antonio 116 vs. Memphis 95
- Apr 22, 2016 - San Antonio 96 vs. Memphis 87
- Apr 19, 2016 - San Antonio 94 vs. Memphis 68
- Apr 17, 2016 - San Antonio 106 vs. Memphis 74
- Mar 28, 2016 - San Antonio 101 vs. Memphis 87
- Mar 25, 2016 - San Antonio 110 vs. Memphis 104
- Dec 03, 2015 - San Antonio 103 vs. Memphis 83
- Nov 21, 2015 - San Antonio 92 vs. Memphis 82