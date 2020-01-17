How to watch Spurs vs. Hawks: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Spurs vs. Hawks basketball game
Who's Playing
Atlanta @ San Antonio
Current Records: Atlanta 9-32; San Antonio 17-22
What to Know
After four games on the road, the San Antonio Spurs are heading back home. They will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at AT&T Center. Each game has meant fewer and fewer points for the Spurs in their past three games, so Atlanta might be catching them at a good time.
It was all tied up 51-51 at halftime, but San Antonio was not quite the Miami Heat's equal in the second half when they met on Wednesday. San Antonio was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 106-100 to Miami. One thing holding San Antonio back was the mediocre play of SG Bryn Forbes, who did not have his best game; he played for 25 minutes with.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Atlanta and the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as Atlanta wrapped it up with a 123-110 win. Atlanta's success was spearheaded by the efforts of PG Trae Young, who shot 5-for-12 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 36 points and ten assists, and SG Kevin Huerter, who almost posted a triple-double on 23 points, 15 rebounds, and eight dimes.
San Antonio is now 17-22 while Atlanta sits at 9-32. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: San Antonio comes into the contest boasting the fourth fewest fouls per game in the league at 18.9. On the other end of the spectrum, the Hawks are worst in the league in fouls per game, with 22.8 on average. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts the Hawks in a difficult position.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
San Antonio have won six out of their last nine games against Atlanta.
- Nov 05, 2019 - Atlanta 108 vs. San Antonio 100
- Apr 02, 2019 - San Antonio 117 vs. Atlanta 111
- Mar 06, 2019 - San Antonio 111 vs. Atlanta 104
- Jan 15, 2018 - Atlanta 102 vs. San Antonio 99
- Nov 20, 2017 - San Antonio 96 vs. Atlanta 85
- Mar 13, 2017 - San Antonio 107 vs. Atlanta 99
- Jan 01, 2017 - Atlanta 114 vs. San Antonio 112
- Dec 12, 2015 - San Antonio 103 vs. Atlanta 78
- Nov 28, 2015 - San Antonio 108 vs. Atlanta 88
