How to watch Spurs vs. Hawks: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Atlanta @ San Antonio

Current Records: Atlanta 9-32; San Antonio 17-22

What to Know

After four games on the road, the San Antonio Spurs are heading back home. They will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at AT&T Center. Each game has meant fewer and fewer points for the Spurs in their past three games, so Atlanta might be catching them at a good time.

It was all tied up 51-51 at halftime, but San Antonio was not quite the Miami Heat's equal in the second half when they met on Wednesday. San Antonio was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 106-100 to Miami. One thing holding San Antonio back was the mediocre play of SG Bryn Forbes, who did not have his best game; he played for 25 minutes with.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Atlanta and the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as Atlanta wrapped it up with a 123-110 win. Atlanta's success was spearheaded by the efforts of PG Trae Young, who shot 5-for-12 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 36 points and ten assists, and SG Kevin Huerter, who almost posted a triple-double on 23 points, 15 rebounds, and eight dimes.

San Antonio is now 17-22 while Atlanta sits at 9-32. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: San Antonio comes into the contest boasting the fourth fewest fouls per game in the league at 18.9. On the other end of the spectrum, the Hawks are worst in the league in fouls per game, with 22.8 on average. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts the Hawks in a difficult position.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Series History

San Antonio have won six out of their last nine games against Atlanta.