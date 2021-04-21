Who's Playing

Miami @ San Antonio

Current Records: Miami 30-28; San Antonio 28-28

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Miami Heat at 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at AT&T Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

San Antonio didn't have too much trouble with the Indiana Pacers on the road on Monday as they won 109-94. The Spurs can attribute much of their success to point guard Derrick White, who shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points.

Meanwhile, everything went Miami's way against the Houston Rockets on Monday as they made off with a 113-91 victory. The score was close at the half, but the Heat pulled away in the second half with 59 points. Their shooting guard Kendrick Nunn looked sharp as he shot 6-for-12 from downtown and finished with 30 points, eight dimes and seven boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, San Antonio is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

San Antonio didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with Miami when the two teams previously met in January of last year, but they still walked away with a 107-102 win. Will the Spurs repeat their success, or do the Heat have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Spurs are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Antonio have won seven out of their last ten games against Miami.