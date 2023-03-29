Who's Playing

Utah @ San Antonio

Current Records: Utah 35-40; San Antonio 19-56

What to Know

After four games on the road, the San Antonio Spurs are heading back home. They will take on the Utah Jazz at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at AT&T Center after having had a few days off. The Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 122.53 points per game.

There's no need to mince words: San Antonio lost to the Boston Celtics on Sunday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 137-93. San Antonio was down 96-77 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding San Antonio back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Devin Vassell, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Utah lost to the Phoenix Suns at home by a decisive 117-103 margin. Despite the defeat, Utah got a solid performance out of center Walker Kessler, who had 18 points along with eight rebounds and seven blocks.

The Spurs are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Now might not be the best time to take San Antonio against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

The losses put San Antonio at 19-56 and Utah at 35-40. San Antonio is 13-42 after losses this season, Utah 18-21.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.17

Odds

The Jazz are a 4.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

San Antonio have won 15 out of their last 28 games against Utah.