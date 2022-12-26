Who's Playing
Utah @ San Antonio
Current Records: Utah 19-16; San Antonio 10-22
What to Know
This Monday, the Utah Jazz are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.91 points per matchup. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the San Antonio Spurs will meet up at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 26 at AT&T Center. Utah won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 5.5-point advantage in the spread.
The Jazz beat the Washington Wizards 120-112 this past Thursday. Utah can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Malik Beasley, who had 25 points, and point guard Jordan Clarkson, who had 23 points in addition to seven boards.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 61-61 at halftime, but San Antonio was not quite the Orlando Magic's equal in the second half when they met this past Friday. San Antonio got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting Orlando an easy 133-113 win. This contest was a close 61-61 at the break, but unfortunately for the Spurs it sure didn't stay that way. A silver lining for them was the play of point guard Tre Jones, who had 16 points and eight assists.
The Jazz are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Detroit Pistons Nov. 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 125-116. In other words, don't count San Antonio out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
Odds
The Jazz are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
San Antonio have won 13 out of their last 25 games against Utah.
