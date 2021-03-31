Who's Playing

Sacramento @ San Antonio

Current Records: Sacramento 22-25; San Antonio 23-21

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings need to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.51 points per matchup before their game Wednesday. Their road trip will continue as they head to AT&T Center at 8:30 p.m. ET to face off against the San Antonio Spurs. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

San Antonio is out to make up for these teams' contest on Monday. The Kings enjoyed a cozy 132-115 win over San Antonio. Sacramento's center Richaun Holmes looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 23 points and 12 rebounds in addition to three blocks. That makes it three consecutive games in which Holmes has had at least 11 rebounds.

Sacramento's victory lifted them to 22-25 while San Antonio's defeat dropped them down to 23-21. If Sacramento want to win, they will need to focus on stopping San Antonio's point guard Dejounte Murray, who had 23 points and seven assists along with eight boards, and center Jakob Poeltl, who posted a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds in addition to three blocks. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Fox Sports - Southwest

Fox Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Spurs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Antonio have won 13 out of their last 18 games against Sacramento.