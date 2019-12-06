How to watch Spurs vs. Kings: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Spurs vs. Kings basketball game
Who's Playing
San Antonio (home) vs. Sacramento (away)
Current Records: San Antonio 8-14; Sacramento 8-12
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.95 points per contest. They will square off against the Sacramento Kings at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at AT&T Center. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Spurs have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
It may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but San Antonio ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Tuesday. They escaped with a win against the Houston Rockets by the margin of a single basket, 135-133. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the third quarter to overcome a 97-81 deficit.
On Wednesday, Sacramento lost to the Portland Trail Blazers by a decisive 127-116 margin. Sacramento got a solid performance out of PF Richaun Holmes, who posted a double-double on 28 points and ten boards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
San Antonio's victory lifted them to 8-14 while Sacramento's defeat dropped them down to 8-12. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: San Antonio is fifth worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 116 on average. Sacramento has experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.50% from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports - Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Spurs are a 4-point favorite against the Kings.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
San Antonio have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Sacramento.
- Mar 31, 2019 - Sacramento 113 vs. San Antonio 106
- Feb 04, 2019 - Sacramento 127 vs. San Antonio 112
- Nov 12, 2018 - Sacramento 104 vs. San Antonio 99
- Apr 09, 2018 - San Antonio 98 vs. Sacramento 85
- Jan 28, 2018 - San Antonio 113 vs. Sacramento 98
- Jan 08, 2018 - San Antonio 107 vs. Sacramento 100
- Dec 23, 2017 - San Antonio 108 vs. Sacramento 99
- Mar 19, 2017 - San Antonio 118 vs. Sacramento 102
- Mar 08, 2017 - San Antonio 114 vs. Sacramento 104
- Nov 16, 2016 - San Antonio 110 vs. Sacramento 105
- Oct 27, 2016 - San Antonio 102 vs. Sacramento 94
- Mar 05, 2016 - San Antonio 104 vs. Sacramento 94
- Feb 24, 2016 - San Antonio 108 vs. Sacramento 92
- Nov 09, 2015 - San Antonio 106 vs. Sacramento 88
