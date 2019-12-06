How to watch Spurs vs. Kings: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

San Antonio (home) vs. Sacramento (away)

Current Records: San Antonio 8-14; Sacramento 8-12

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.95 points per contest. They will square off against the Sacramento Kings at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at AT&T Center. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Spurs have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

It may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but San Antonio ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Tuesday. They escaped with a win against the Houston Rockets by the margin of a single basket, 135-133. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the third quarter to overcome a 97-81 deficit.

On Wednesday, Sacramento lost to the Portland Trail Blazers by a decisive 127-116 margin. Sacramento got a solid performance out of PF Richaun Holmes, who posted a double-double on 28 points and ten boards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

San Antonio's victory lifted them to 8-14 while Sacramento's defeat dropped them down to 8-12. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: San Antonio is fifth worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 116 on average. Sacramento has experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.50% from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Fox Sports - Southwest

Fox Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Spurs are a 4-point favorite against the Kings.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

San Antonio have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Sacramento.