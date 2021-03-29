Who's Playing
Sacramento @ San Antonio
Current Records: Sacramento 21-25; San Antonio 23-20
What to Know
The Sacramento Kings are 4-13 against the San Antonio Spurs since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Monday. Sacramento will challenge San Antonio on the road at 8:30 p.m. ET at AT&T Center. If the game is anything like the Spurs' 129-120 win from their previous meeting in July of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Things were close when Sacramento and the Cleveland Cavaliers clashed this past Saturday, but Sacramento ultimately edged out the opposition 100-98. It was another big night for Sacramento's point guard De'Aaron Fox, who had 36 points and six assists. The contest made it Fox's fourth in a row with at least 30 points.
Meanwhile, San Antonio didn't have too much trouble with the Chicago Bulls at home this past Saturday as they won 120-104. San Antonio's center Jakob Poeltl was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 20 points along with nine boards and three blocks.
Their wins bumped the Kings to 21-25 and the Spurs to 23-20. Allowing an average of 118.59 points per game, Sacramento hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports - Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Spurs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
San Antonio have won 13 out of their last 17 games against Sacramento.
