How to watch Spurs vs. Lakers: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
Who's Playing
San Antonio (home) vs. L.A. Lakers (away)
Current Records: San Antonio 4-1; L.A. Lakers 4-1
Last Season Records: San Antonio 48-34; L.A. Lakers 37-45
What to Know
After two games on the road, San Antonio is heading back home. They will take on the L.A. Lakers at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at AT&T Center. San Antonio strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 116.2 points per game.
You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for the Spurs. They took down Golden State 127-110.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the L.A. Lakers ultimately got the result they were hoping for last Friday. They walked away with an 119-110 victory over Dallas. SF LeBron James went supernova for the Lakers as he dropped a triple-double on 39 points, 16 dimes, and 12 boards.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Spurs are expected to win a tight contest. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 4-1. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Spurs come into the matchup boasting the third most field goal percentage in the league at 47.40%. But the Lakers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.30%, which places them second in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports - Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $45.00
Odds
The Spurs are a slight 1-point favorite against the Lakers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 219
Series History
San Antonio have won ten out of their last 15 games against L.A. Lakers.
- Dec 07, 2018 - San Antonio 133 vs. L.A. Lakers 120
- Dec 05, 2018 - L.A. Lakers 121 vs. San Antonio 113
- Oct 27, 2018 - San Antonio 110 vs. L.A. Lakers 106
- Oct 22, 2018 - San Antonio 143 vs. L.A. Lakers 142
- Apr 04, 2018 - L.A. Lakers 122 vs. San Antonio 112
- Mar 03, 2018 - L.A. Lakers 116 vs. San Antonio 112
- Jan 11, 2018 - L.A. Lakers 93 vs. San Antonio 81
- Apr 05, 2017 - L.A. Lakers 102 vs. San Antonio 95
- Feb 26, 2017 - San Antonio 119 vs. L.A. Lakers 98
- Jan 12, 2017 - San Antonio 134 vs. L.A. Lakers 94
- Nov 18, 2016 - San Antonio 116 vs. L.A. Lakers 107
- Feb 19, 2016 - San Antonio 119 vs. L.A. Lakers 113
- Feb 06, 2016 - San Antonio 106 vs. L.A. Lakers 102
- Jan 22, 2016 - San Antonio 108 vs. L.A. Lakers 95
- Dec 11, 2015 - San Antonio 109 vs. L.A. Lakers 87
