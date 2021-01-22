Who's Playing

Dallas @ San Antonio

Current Records: Dallas 7-7; San Antonio 8-7

What to Know

After two games on the road, the San Antonio Spurs are heading back home. San Antonio and the Dallas Mavericks will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Friday at AT&T Center. Bragging rights belong to the Spurs for now since they're up 15-5 across their past 20 matchups.

San Antonio found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 121-99 punch to the gut against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. San Antonio was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 64-45. Point guard Dejounte Murray put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 22 points along with six boards.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Dallas and the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Dallas wrapped it up with a 124-112 victory on the road. Dallas' power forward Kristaps Porzingis was one of the most active players for the team, posting a double-double on 27 points and 13 rebounds.

The Spurs aren't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 3, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Wednesday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Dallas' win lifted them to 7-7 while San Antonio's loss dropped them down to 8-7. We'll see if the Mavericks can repeat their recent success or if San Antonio bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Fox Sports - Southwest

Fox Sports - Southwest Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mavericks are a 3-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

San Antonio have won 15 out of their last 20 games against Dallas.