Who's Playing
Dallas @ San Antonio
Current Records: Dallas 7-7; San Antonio 8-7
What to Know
After two games on the road, the San Antonio Spurs are heading back home. San Antonio and the Dallas Mavericks will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Friday at AT&T Center. Bragging rights belong to the Spurs for now since they're up 15-5 across their past 20 matchups.
San Antonio found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 121-99 punch to the gut against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. San Antonio was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 64-45. Point guard Dejounte Murray put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 22 points along with six boards.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Dallas and the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Dallas wrapped it up with a 124-112 victory on the road. Dallas' power forward Kristaps Porzingis was one of the most active players for the team, posting a double-double on 27 points and 13 rebounds.
The Spurs aren't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 3, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Wednesday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
Dallas' win lifted them to 7-7 while San Antonio's loss dropped them down to 8-7. We'll see if the Mavericks can repeat their recent success or if San Antonio bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports - Southwest
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Mavericks are a 3-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
San Antonio have won 15 out of their last 20 games against Dallas.
- Mar 10, 2020 - San Antonio 119 vs. Dallas 109
- Feb 26, 2020 - Dallas 109 vs. San Antonio 103
- Dec 26, 2019 - Dallas 102 vs. San Antonio 98
- Nov 18, 2019 - Dallas 117 vs. San Antonio 110
- Apr 10, 2019 - San Antonio 105 vs. Dallas 94
- Mar 12, 2019 - San Antonio 112 vs. Dallas 105
- Jan 16, 2019 - San Antonio 105 vs. Dallas 101
- Oct 29, 2018 - San Antonio 113 vs. Dallas 108
- Dec 16, 2017 - San Antonio 98 vs. Dallas 96
- Dec 12, 2017 - Dallas 95 vs. San Antonio 89
- Nov 27, 2017 - San Antonio 115 vs. Dallas 108
- Nov 14, 2017 - San Antonio 97 vs. Dallas 91
- Apr 07, 2017 - San Antonio 102 vs. Dallas 89
- Jan 29, 2017 - Dallas 105 vs. San Antonio 101
- Nov 30, 2016 - San Antonio 94 vs. Dallas 87
- Nov 21, 2016 - San Antonio 96 vs. Dallas 91
- Apr 13, 2016 - San Antonio 96 vs. Dallas 91
- Feb 05, 2016 - San Antonio 116 vs. Dallas 90
- Jan 17, 2016 - San Antonio 112 vs. Dallas 83
- Nov 25, 2015 - San Antonio 88 vs. Dallas 83