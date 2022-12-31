Who's Playing
Dallas @ San Antonio
Current Records: Dallas 20-16; San Antonio 12-23
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs haven't won a contest against the Dallas Mavericks since April 11 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Spurs and Dallas will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 7 p.m. ET at AT&T Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, San Antonio and Dallas will really light up the scoreboard.
San Antonio netted a 122-115 victory over the New York Knicks on Thursday. Shooting guard Romeo Langford and small forward Keldon Johnson were among the main playmakers for San Antonio as the former had 23 points and the latter had 30 points. Langford hadn't helped his team much against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Langford's points were the most he has had all season.
Meanwhile, the Mavericks wrapped up 2022 with a 129-114 win over the Houston Rockets. Point guard Luka Doncic had a stellar game for Dallas as he dropped a triple-double on 35 points, 13 dimes, and 12 boards. The matchup made it Doncic's fourth in a row with at least 32 points.
Their wins bumped the Spurs to 12-23 and Dallas to 20-16. Allowing an average of 120.34 points per game, San Antonio hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Bally Sports - Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $32.66
Odds
The Mavericks are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
San Antonio have won 16 out of their last 27 games against Dallas.
