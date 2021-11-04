Through 2 Quarters

Both the Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs suffered losses in their previous contests, but Dallas is closer to making up for it. At halftime neither squad has the contest in the bag, but the Mavericks lead 61-58.

Dallas has been relying on point guard Luka Doncic, who has 15 points and six assists along with six rebounds and three steals, and shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr., who has 15 points and two assists in addition to four boards. One thing to keep an eye out for is Boban Marjanovic's foul situation as he currently sits at three.

Shooting guard Devin Vassell (14 points) has been the top scorer for the Spurs.

Who's Playing

Dallas @ San Antonio

Current Records: Dallas 4-3; San Antonio 2-5

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Dallas and the San Antonio Spurs will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at AT&T Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Mavericks entered their matchup against the Miami Heat on Tuesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The contest between them was not particularly close, with Dallas falling 125-110. Their loss shouldn't obscure the performances of point guard Luka Doncic, who had 33 points and five assists, and point guard Jalen Brunson, who had 25 points in addition to seven rebounds. Brunson's performance made up for a slower contest against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. Brunson's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, the game between San Antonio and the Indiana Pacers on Monday was not a total blowout, but with San Antonio falling 131-118 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. San Antonio was down 109-83 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Lonnie Walker IV had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Mavericks are expected to win a tight contest. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 2-5 ATS, to cover the spread.

The losses put Dallas at 4-3 and the Spurs at 2-5. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Dallas has only been able to knock down 40.90% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. San Antonio has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 48% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

Bally Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.77

Odds

The Mavericks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Antonio have won 16 out of their last 24 games against Dallas.

Oct 28, 2021 - Dallas 104 vs. San Antonio 99

Apr 11, 2021 - San Antonio 119 vs. Dallas 117

Mar 10, 2021 - Dallas 115 vs. San Antonio 104

Jan 22, 2021 - Dallas 122 vs. San Antonio 117

Mar 10, 2020 - San Antonio 119 vs. Dallas 109

Feb 26, 2020 - Dallas 109 vs. San Antonio 103

Dec 26, 2019 - Dallas 102 vs. San Antonio 98

Nov 18, 2019 - Dallas 117 vs. San Antonio 110

Apr 10, 2019 - San Antonio 105 vs. Dallas 94

Mar 12, 2019 - San Antonio 112 vs. Dallas 105

Jan 16, 2019 - San Antonio 105 vs. Dallas 101

Oct 29, 2018 - San Antonio 113 vs. Dallas 108

Dec 16, 2017 - San Antonio 98 vs. Dallas 96

Dec 12, 2017 - Dallas 95 vs. San Antonio 89

Nov 27, 2017 - San Antonio 115 vs. Dallas 108

Nov 14, 2017 - San Antonio 97 vs. Dallas 91

Apr 07, 2017 - San Antonio 102 vs. Dallas 89

Jan 29, 2017 - Dallas 105 vs. San Antonio 101

Nov 30, 2016 - San Antonio 94 vs. Dallas 87

Nov 21, 2016 - San Antonio 96 vs. Dallas 91

Apr 13, 2016 - San Antonio 96 vs. Dallas 91

Feb 05, 2016 - San Antonio 116 vs. Dallas 90

Jan 17, 2016 - San Antonio 112 vs. Dallas 83

Nov 25, 2015 - San Antonio 88 vs. Dallas 83

Injury Report for San Antonio

Jakob Poeltl: Out (Covid-19)

Zach Collins: Out (Foot)

Injury Report for Dallas