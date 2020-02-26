How to watch Spurs vs. Mavericks: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Dallas @ San Antonio

Current Records: Dallas 35-23; San Antonio 24-32

What to Know

After eight games on the road, the San Antonio Spurs are heading back home. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at AT&T Center after a few days off. Each game has meant fewer and fewer points for the Spurs in their past three games, so Dallas might be catching them at a good time.

San Antonio has to be hurting after a devastating 131-103 defeat at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. San Antonio was down 98-73 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Small forward Rudy Gay (14 points) and shooting guard Marco Belinelli (13 points) were the top scorers for San Antonio.

Meanwhile, Dallas strolled past the Minnesota Timberwolves with points to spare on Monday, taking the game 139-123. Dallas can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Luka Doncic, who had 20 points and seven assists along with nine rebounds, and shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr., who had 23 points.

It was close but no cigar for San Antonio as they fell 102-98 to the Mavericks the last time the two teams met in last December. Maybe San Antonio will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Fox Sports - Southwest

Fox Sports - Southwest Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

San Antonio have won 14 out of their last 18 games against Dallas.