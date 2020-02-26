How to watch Spurs vs. Mavericks: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
How to watch Spurs vs. Mavericks basketball game
Who's Playing
Dallas @ San Antonio
Current Records: Dallas 35-23; San Antonio 24-32
What to Know
After eight games on the road, the San Antonio Spurs are heading back home. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at AT&T Center after a few days off. Each game has meant fewer and fewer points for the Spurs in their past three games, so Dallas might be catching them at a good time.
San Antonio has to be hurting after a devastating 131-103 defeat at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. San Antonio was down 98-73 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Small forward Rudy Gay (14 points) and shooting guard Marco Belinelli (13 points) were the top scorers for San Antonio.
Meanwhile, Dallas strolled past the Minnesota Timberwolves with points to spare on Monday, taking the game 139-123. Dallas can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Luka Doncic, who had 20 points and seven assists along with nine rebounds, and shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr., who had 23 points.
It was close but no cigar for San Antonio as they fell 102-98 to the Mavericks the last time the two teams met in last December. Maybe San Antonio will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports - Southwest
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
San Antonio have won 14 out of their last 18 games against Dallas.
- Dec 26, 2019 - Dallas 102 vs. San Antonio 98
- Nov 18, 2019 - Dallas 117 vs. San Antonio 110
- Apr 10, 2019 - San Antonio 105 vs. Dallas 94
- Mar 12, 2019 - San Antonio 112 vs. Dallas 105
- Jan 16, 2019 - San Antonio 105 vs. Dallas 101
- Oct 29, 2018 - San Antonio 113 vs. Dallas 108
- Dec 16, 2017 - San Antonio 98 vs. Dallas 96
- Dec 12, 2017 - Dallas 95 vs. San Antonio 89
- Nov 27, 2017 - San Antonio 115 vs. Dallas 108
- Nov 14, 2017 - San Antonio 97 vs. Dallas 91
- Apr 07, 2017 - San Antonio 102 vs. Dallas 89
- Jan 29, 2017 - Dallas 105 vs. San Antonio 101
- Nov 30, 2016 - San Antonio 94 vs. Dallas 87
- Nov 21, 2016 - San Antonio 96 vs. Dallas 91
- Apr 13, 2016 - San Antonio 96 vs. Dallas 91
- Feb 05, 2016 - San Antonio 116 vs. Dallas 90
- Jan 17, 2016 - San Antonio 112 vs. Dallas 83
- Nov 25, 2015 - San Antonio 88 vs. Dallas 83
