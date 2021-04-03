Who's Playing

Indiana @ San Antonio

Current Records: Indiana 21-26; San Antonio 24-22

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the San Antonio Spurs at 9 p.m. ET April 3 at AT&T Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The game between Indiana and the Charlotte Hornets on Friday was not a total blowout, but with the Pacers falling 114-97 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. One thing holding Indiana back was the mediocre play of small forward Justin Holiday, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 3-for-13 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, San Antonio fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 134-129. San Antonio's defeat came about despite a quality game from small forward DeMar DeRozan, who had 36 points and nine assists in addition to five rebounds.

Indiana is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

Indiana is now 21-26 while the Spurs sit at 24-22. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Pacers come into the contest boasting the fourth most steals per game in the league at 8.53. But San Antonio enters the matchup with only 6.1 steals given up per game on average, which is the best in the league. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Spurs are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indiana have won five out of their last nine games against San Antonio.