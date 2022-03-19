Through 1 Quarter

The New Orleans Pelicans are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They are way out in front after one quarter with a 35-12 lead over the San Antonio Spurs.

New Orleans has been relying on center Jaxson Hayes, who has 12 points in addition to five boards and one block, and center Jonas Valanciunas, who has nine points and two assists along with seven rebounds. A double-double would be Valanciunas' third in a row.

San Antonio hasn't had any offensive standouts so far with all players held to five points or fewer.

This is the first time the Pelicans have been ahead going into the second quarter in the past seven games.

Who's Playing

New Orleans @ San Antonio

Current Records: New Orleans 28-41; San Antonio 27-43

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. ET Friday at AT&T Center after having had a few days off. New Orleans has been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with San Antonio and is hoping to record their first win since Dec. 27 of 2020.

The game between the Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday was not particularly close, with New Orleans falling 131-115. A silver lining for New Orleans was the play of power forward Herbert Jones, who had 22 points along with five boards.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Wednesday San Antonio sidestepped the Oklahoma City Thunder for a 122-120 victory. The overall outcome was to be expected, but OKC made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted. It was another big night for the Spurs' point guard Dejounte Murray, who almost posted a triple-double on 26 points, 12 dimes, and nine rebounds.

The Pelicans are now 28-41 while San Antonio sits at 27-43. Two stats to keep an eye on: New Orleans enters the matchup with 20.4 fouls drawn per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. But San Antonio comes into the matchup boasting the second fewest fouls per game in the league at 18.3. The ref's whistle might dictate the flow of action in this one.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Spurs are a slight 2-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spurs as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Antonio have won 16 out of their last 23 games against New Orleans.

Feb 12, 2022 - San Antonio 124 vs. New Orleans 114

Dec 12, 2021 - San Antonio 112 vs. New Orleans 97

Apr 24, 2021 - San Antonio 110 vs. New Orleans 108

Feb 27, 2021 - San Antonio 117 vs. New Orleans 114

Dec 27, 2020 - New Orleans 98 vs. San Antonio 95

Aug 09, 2020 - San Antonio 122 vs. New Orleans 113

Jan 22, 2020 - San Antonio 121 vs. New Orleans 117

Feb 02, 2019 - San Antonio 113 vs. New Orleans 108

Jan 26, 2019 - San Antonio 126 vs. New Orleans 114

Nov 19, 2018 - New Orleans 140 vs. San Antonio 126

Nov 03, 2018 - San Antonio 109 vs. New Orleans 95

Apr 11, 2018 - New Orleans 122 vs. San Antonio 98

Mar 15, 2018 - San Antonio 98 vs. New Orleans 93

Feb 28, 2018 - New Orleans 121 vs. San Antonio 116

Nov 22, 2017 - New Orleans 107 vs. San Antonio 90

Mar 03, 2017 - San Antonio 101 vs. New Orleans 98

Jan 27, 2017 - New Orleans 119 vs. San Antonio 103

Dec 18, 2016 - San Antonio 113 vs. New Orleans 100

Oct 29, 2016 - San Antonio 98 vs. New Orleans 79

Mar 30, 2016 - San Antonio 100 vs. New Orleans 92

Mar 03, 2016 - San Antonio 94 vs. New Orleans 86

Feb 03, 2016 - San Antonio 110 vs. New Orleans 97

Nov 20, 2015 - New Orleans 104 vs. San Antonio 90

Injury Report for San Antonio

Josh Richardson: Game-Time Decision (Calf)

Devontae Cacok: Game-Time Decision (Heel)

Keita Bates-Diop: Out (Back)

Romeo Langford: Out (Hamstring)

Doug McDermott: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for New Orleans