Who's Playing

New Orleans @ San Antonio

Current Records: New Orleans 14-18; San Antonio 16-12

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.63 points per matchup before their game Saturday. They are on the road again Saturday and play against the San Antonio Spurs at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 27 at AT&T Center. New Orleans knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully San Antonio likes a good challenge.

It was close but no cigar for the Pelicans as they fell 129-125 to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. The losing side was boosted by power forward Zion Williamson, who had 34 points and six assists in addition to eight rebounds.

Speaking of close games: the Spurs lost 102-99 to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday on a last-minute jumper from Oklahoma City's small forward Luguentz Dort as the clock expired. One thing holding San Antonio back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Lonnie Walker IV, who did not have his best game: he finished with 12 points on 5-for-16 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

New Orleans is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 5-11 against the spread when favored.

Having both suffered close losses, these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Fox Sports - New Orleans

Fox Sports - New Orleans Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pelicans are a 4.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

San Antonio have won 12 out of their last 19 games against New Orleans.