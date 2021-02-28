Who's Playing

New Orleans @ San Antonio

Current Records: New Orleans 14-18; San Antonio 16-12

What to Know

This Saturday, the New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.63 points per contest. Their road trip will continue as they head to AT&T Center at 8 p.m. ET this past Saturday to face off against the San Antonio Spurs. New Orleans knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully San Antonio likes a good challenge.

It was close but no cigar for the Pelicans as they fell 129-125 to the Milwaukee Bucks this past Thursday. A silver lining for New Orleans was the play of power forward Zion Williamson, who had 34 points and six assists in addition to eight boards.

Speaking of close games: San Antonio lost 102-99 to the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Wednesday on a last-minute jumper from Oklahoma City's Luguentz Dort as the clock expired. Shooting guard Lonnie Walker IV had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 12 points on 5-for-16 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

Barring any buzzer beaters, New Orleans is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 5-11 against the spread when favored.

Having both suffered close losses, these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Fox Sports - New Orleans

Fox Sports - New Orleans Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pelicans are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Pelicans slightly, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Antonio have won 12 out of their last 19 games against New Orleans.

Dec 27, 2020 - New Orleans 98 vs. San Antonio 95

Aug 09, 2020 - San Antonio 122 vs. New Orleans 113

Jan 22, 2020 - San Antonio 121 vs. New Orleans 117

Feb 02, 2019 - San Antonio 113 vs. New Orleans 108

Jan 26, 2019 - San Antonio 126 vs. New Orleans 114

Nov 19, 2018 - New Orleans 140 vs. San Antonio 126

Nov 03, 2018 - San Antonio 109 vs. New Orleans 95

Apr 11, 2018 - New Orleans 122 vs. San Antonio 98

Mar 15, 2018 - San Antonio 98 vs. New Orleans 93

Feb 28, 2018 - New Orleans 121 vs. San Antonio 116

Nov 22, 2017 - New Orleans 107 vs. San Antonio 90

Mar 03, 2017 - San Antonio 101 vs. New Orleans 98

Jan 27, 2017 - New Orleans 119 vs. San Antonio 103

Dec 18, 2016 - San Antonio 113 vs. New Orleans 100

Oct 29, 2016 - San Antonio 98 vs. New Orleans 79

Mar 30, 2016 - San Antonio 100 vs. New Orleans 92

Mar 03, 2016 - San Antonio 94 vs. New Orleans 86

Feb 03, 2016 - San Antonio 110 vs. New Orleans 97

Nov 20, 2015 - New Orleans 104 vs. San Antonio 90

Injury Report for San Antonio

Rudy Gay: Out (Covid-19)

Quinndary Weatherspoon: Out (Covid-19)

Derrick White: Out (Covid-19)

Devin Vassell: Out (Covid-19)

Keldon Johnson: Out (Covid-19)

Injury Report for New Orleans