Who's Playing

Detroit @ San Antonio

Current Records: Detroit 18-41; San Antonio 28-29

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons are 2-9 against the San Antonio Spurs since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. They will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET April 22 at AT&T Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Detroit came up short against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, falling 127-117. Despite their defeat, the Pistons got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. shooting guard Cory Joseph, who had 24 points and five assists in addition to five boards, was the best among equals.

Meanwhile, San Antonio's and the Miami Heat's game on Wednesday was up for grabs at halftime, but San Antonio was thoroughly outmatched 56-34 in the second half. San Antonio suffered a grim 107-87 defeat to Miami. Point guard Dejounte Murray wasn't much of a difference maker for the Spurs; Murray finished with 11 points on 4-for-14 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

Detroit is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Pistons are now 18-41 while San Antonio sits at 28-29. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Detroit is fifth worst in the league in fouls per game, with 20.7 on average. To make matters even worse for Detroit, San Antonio enters the matchup with only 17.9 fouls per game on average, good for third best in the league. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts Detroit in a difficult position.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports Detroit Plus

Bally Sports Detroit Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Spurs are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spurs as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

San Antonio have won nine out of their last 11 games against Detroit.