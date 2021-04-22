Who's Playing
Detroit @ San Antonio
Current Records: Detroit 18-41; San Antonio 28-29
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons are 2-9 against the San Antonio Spurs since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. They will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET April 22 at AT&T Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
Detroit came up short against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, falling 127-117. Despite their defeat, the Pistons got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. shooting guard Cory Joseph, who had 24 points and five assists in addition to five boards, was the best among equals.
Meanwhile, San Antonio's and the Miami Heat's game on Wednesday was up for grabs at halftime, but San Antonio was thoroughly outmatched 56-34 in the second half. San Antonio suffered a grim 107-87 defeat to Miami. Point guard Dejounte Murray wasn't much of a difference maker for the Spurs; Murray finished with 11 points on 4-for-14 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.
Detroit is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The Pistons are now 18-41 while San Antonio sits at 28-29. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Detroit is fifth worst in the league in fouls per game, with 20.7 on average. To make matters even worse for Detroit, San Antonio enters the matchup with only 17.9 fouls per game on average, good for third best in the league. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts Detroit in a difficult position.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Bally Sports Detroit Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Spurs are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spurs as an 8-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
San Antonio have won nine out of their last 11 games against Detroit.
- Mar 15, 2021 - San Antonio 109 vs. Detroit 99
- Dec 28, 2019 - San Antonio 136 vs. Detroit 109
- Dec 01, 2019 - Detroit 132 vs. San Antonio 98
- Feb 27, 2019 - San Antonio 105 vs. Detroit 93
- Jan 07, 2019 - San Antonio 119 vs. Detroit 107
- Dec 30, 2017 - Detroit 93 vs. San Antonio 79
- Dec 04, 2017 - San Antonio 96 vs. Detroit 93
- Feb 10, 2017 - San Antonio 103 vs. Detroit 92
- Nov 11, 2016 - San Antonio 96 vs. Detroit 86
- Mar 02, 2016 - San Antonio 97 vs. Detroit 81
- Jan 12, 2016 - San Antonio 109 vs. Detroit 99