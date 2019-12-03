How to watch Spurs vs. Rockets: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NBA game
How to watch Spurs vs. Rockets basketball game
Who's Playing
San Antonio (home) vs. Houston (away)
Current Records: San Antonio 7-14; Houston 13-6
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.14 points per game. San Antonio and the Houston Rockets will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at AT&T Center. San Antonio will be seeking to avenge the 111-105 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played March 22nd.
It's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 132-98, which was the final score in San Antonio's tilt against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. The Spurs were down 96-71 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Meanwhile, Houston entered their contest on Saturday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They steamrolled past the Atlanta Hawks 158-111. SG James Harden had a dynamite game for Houston; he shot 8-for-14 from beyond the arc and finished with 60 points and eight dimes. Harden's night made it four games in a row now in which he has scored at least 32 points. Harden's points were the most he has had all year.
Houston's victory lifted them to 13-6 while San Antonio's defeat dropped them down to 7-14. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: San Antonio comes into the matchup boasting the third fewest fouls per game in the league at 18.9. But the Rockets enter the matchup with 23.2 fouls drawn per game on average, good for third best in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.00
Odds
The Rockets are a 4.5-point favorite against the Spurs.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Rockets, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: 226
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Antonio have won 12 out of their last 22 games against Houston.
- Mar 22, 2019 - Houston 111 vs. San Antonio 105
- Dec 22, 2018 - Houston 108 vs. San Antonio 101
- Nov 30, 2018 - Houston 136 vs. San Antonio 105
- Nov 10, 2018 - San Antonio 96 vs. Houston 89
- Apr 01, 2018 - San Antonio 100 vs. Houston 83
- Mar 12, 2018 - Houston 109 vs. San Antonio 93
- Feb 01, 2018 - Houston 102 vs. San Antonio 91
- Dec 15, 2017 - Houston 124 vs. San Antonio 109
- May 11, 2017 - San Antonio 114 vs. Houston 75
- May 09, 2017 - San Antonio 110 vs. Houston 107
- May 07, 2017 - Houston 125 vs. San Antonio 104
- May 05, 2017 - San Antonio 103 vs. Houston 92
- May 03, 2017 - San Antonio 121 vs. Houston 96
- May 01, 2017 - Houston 126 vs. San Antonio 99
- Mar 06, 2017 - San Antonio 112 vs. Houston 110
- Dec 20, 2016 - San Antonio 102 vs. Houston 100
- Nov 12, 2016 - San Antonio 106 vs. Houston 100
- Nov 09, 2016 - Houston 101 vs. San Antonio 99
- Feb 27, 2016 - San Antonio 104 vs. Houston 94
- Jan 27, 2016 - San Antonio 130 vs. Houston 99
- Jan 02, 2016 - San Antonio 121 vs. Houston 103
- Dec 25, 2015 - Houston 88 vs. San Antonio 84
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Bucks win second consecutive game by 40
The Bucks and Mavericks have both made history within the past few weeks
-
Twitter reacts to Melo as Player of Week
Anthony averaged 22.3 points last week as the Portland Trail Blazers went 3-0
-
Melo didn't deserve Player of the Week
Anthony had a GREAT week, but James Harden nearly topped his three-game scoring output in THREE...
-
NBA DFS picks, lineups, advice, strategy
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Are the Lakers close to being exposed?
L.A. owns an NBA-best 17-3 record, but we'll learn a lot about this team between now and the...
-
NBA Power Rankings: Raptors moving up
A loss to the Mavericks dropped the Lakers from the top spot this week, but who took their...
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans