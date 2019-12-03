How to watch Spurs vs. Rockets: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

San Antonio (home) vs. Houston (away)

Current Records: San Antonio 7-14; Houston 13-6

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.14 points per game. San Antonio and the Houston Rockets will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at AT&T Center. San Antonio will be seeking to avenge the 111-105 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played March 22nd.

It's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 132-98, which was the final score in San Antonio's tilt against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. The Spurs were down 96-71 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Meanwhile, Houston entered their contest on Saturday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They steamrolled past the Atlanta Hawks 158-111. SG James Harden had a dynamite game for Houston; he shot 8-for-14 from beyond the arc and finished with 60 points and eight dimes. Harden's night made it four games in a row now in which he has scored at least 32 points. Harden's points were the most he has had all year.

Houston's victory lifted them to 13-6 while San Antonio's defeat dropped them down to 7-14. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: San Antonio comes into the matchup boasting the third fewest fouls per game in the league at 18.9. But the Rockets enter the matchup with 23.2 fouls drawn per game on average, good for third best in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.00

Odds

The Rockets are a 4.5-point favorite against the Spurs.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Rockets, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: 226

Series History

San Antonio have won 12 out of their last 22 games against Houston.