How to watch Spurs vs. Suns: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Phoenix @ San Antonio

Current Records: Phoenix 18-26; San Antonio 20-23

What to Know

After two games on the road, the San Antonio Spurs are heading back home. They will take on the Phoenix Suns at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at AT&T Center. The Spurs are coming into the game hot, having won three in a row.

San Antonio narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the New Orleans Pelicans 121-117. It was another big night for PF LaMarcus Aldridge, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and 14 rebounds.

The top scorers for Phoenix were SF Kelly Oubre Jr. (17 points) and SG Devin Booker (16 points).

San Antonio is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 6-14-1 against the spread when favored.

San Antonio's win brought them up to 20-23 while Phoenix's loss pulled them down to 18-26. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: San Antonio is stumbling into the contest with the fifth most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 114.7 on average. Phoenix has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.30% from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Spurs are a 4-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 229

Series History

San Antonio have won 15 out of their last 17 games against Phoenix.