How to watch Spurs vs. Suns: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game
Who's Playing
Phoenix @ San Antonio
Current Records: Phoenix 18-26; San Antonio 20-23
What to Know
After two games on the road, the San Antonio Spurs are heading back home. They will take on the Phoenix Suns at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at AT&T Center. The Spurs are coming into the game hot, having won three in a row.
San Antonio narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the New Orleans Pelicans 121-117. It was another big night for PF LaMarcus Aldridge, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and 14 rebounds.
The top scorers for Phoenix were SF Kelly Oubre Jr. (17 points) and SG Devin Booker (16 points).
San Antonio is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 6-14-1 against the spread when favored.
San Antonio's win brought them up to 20-23 while Phoenix's loss pulled them down to 18-26. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: San Antonio is stumbling into the contest with the fifth most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 114.7 on average. Phoenix has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.30% from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports - Arizona
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Spurs are a 4-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 229
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Antonio have won 15 out of their last 17 games against Phoenix.
- Jan 20, 2020 - San Antonio 120 vs. Phoenix 118
- Dec 14, 2019 - San Antonio 121 vs. Phoenix 119
- Jan 29, 2019 - San Antonio 126 vs. Phoenix 124
- Dec 11, 2018 - San Antonio 111 vs. Phoenix 86
- Nov 14, 2018 - Phoenix 116 vs. San Antonio 96
- Oct 31, 2018 - San Antonio 120 vs. Phoenix 90
- Feb 07, 2018 - San Antonio 129 vs. Phoenix 81
- Jan 05, 2018 - San Antonio 103 vs. Phoenix 89
- Dec 09, 2017 - San Antonio 104 vs. Phoenix 101
- Nov 05, 2017 - San Antonio 112 vs. Phoenix 95
- Jan 14, 2017 - Phoenix 108 vs. San Antonio 105
- Dec 28, 2016 - San Antonio 119 vs. Phoenix 98
- Dec 15, 2016 - San Antonio 107 vs. Phoenix 92
- Feb 21, 2016 - San Antonio 118 vs. Phoenix 111
- Jan 21, 2016 - San Antonio 117 vs. Phoenix 89
- Dec 30, 2015 - San Antonio 112 vs. Phoenix 79
- Nov 23, 2015 - San Antonio 98 vs. Phoenix 84
