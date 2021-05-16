Who's Playing
Phoenix @ San Antonio
Current Records: Phoenix 50-21; San Antonio 33-38
What to Know
The Phoenix Suns and the San Antonio Spurs will face off at 2 p.m. ET May 16 at AT&T Center after both having played games yesterday. Phoenix won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy an 8.5-point advantage in the spread.
San Antonio is out to make up for these teams' contest this past Saturday. The Suns put a hurting on San Antonio on the road to the tune of 140-103. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 68-47. Phoenix's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but shooting guard Devin Booker led the charge as he had 27 points.
Phoenix is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Spurs April 17 easily too and instead slipped up with a 111-85. In other words, don't count San Antonio out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Bally Sports - Arizona
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Suns are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
Bettors have moved against the Suns slightly, as the game opened with the Suns as an 11-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
San Antonio have won 16 out of their last 20 games against Phoenix.
- May 15, 2021 - Phoenix 140 vs. San Antonio 103
- Apr 17, 2021 - San Antonio 111 vs. Phoenix 85
- Jan 24, 2020 - Phoenix 103 vs. San Antonio 99
- Jan 20, 2020 - San Antonio 120 vs. Phoenix 118
- Dec 14, 2019 - San Antonio 121 vs. Phoenix 119
- Jan 29, 2019 - San Antonio 126 vs. Phoenix 124
- Dec 11, 2018 - San Antonio 111 vs. Phoenix 86
- Nov 14, 2018 - Phoenix 116 vs. San Antonio 96
- Oct 31, 2018 - San Antonio 120 vs. Phoenix 90
- Feb 07, 2018 - San Antonio 129 vs. Phoenix 81
- Jan 05, 2018 - San Antonio 103 vs. Phoenix 89
- Dec 09, 2017 - San Antonio 104 vs. Phoenix 101
- Nov 05, 2017 - San Antonio 112 vs. Phoenix 95
- Jan 14, 2017 - Phoenix 108 vs. San Antonio 105
- Dec 28, 2016 - San Antonio 119 vs. Phoenix 98
- Dec 15, 2016 - San Antonio 107 vs. Phoenix 92
- Feb 21, 2016 - San Antonio 118 vs. Phoenix 111
- Jan 21, 2016 - San Antonio 117 vs. Phoenix 89
- Dec 30, 2015 - San Antonio 112 vs. Phoenix 79
- Nov 23, 2015 - San Antonio 98 vs. Phoenix 84