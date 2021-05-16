Who's Playing

Phoenix @ San Antonio

Current Records: Phoenix 50-21; San Antonio 33-38

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns and the San Antonio Spurs will face off at 2 p.m. ET May 16 at AT&T Center after both having played games yesterday. Phoenix won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy an 8.5-point advantage in the spread.

San Antonio is out to make up for these teams' contest this past Saturday. The Suns put a hurting on San Antonio on the road to the tune of 140-103. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 68-47. Phoenix's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but shooting guard Devin Booker led the charge as he had 27 points.

Phoenix is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Spurs April 17 easily too and instead slipped up with a 111-85. In other words, don't count San Antonio out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports - Arizona

Bally Sports - Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Suns are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Suns slightly, as the game opened with the Suns as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Antonio have won 16 out of their last 20 games against Phoenix.