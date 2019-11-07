How to watch Spurs vs. Thunder: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Spurs vs. Thunder basketball game
Who's Playing
San Antonio (home) vs. Oklahoma City (away)
Current Records: San Antonio 4-3; Oklahoma City 3-4
What to Know
The Oklahoma City Thunder have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head back out on the road. They will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at AT&T Center. Oklahoma City will be seeking to avenge the 116-102 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played March 2nd.
The Thunder were able to grind out a solid win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, winning 102-94. Oklahoma City's success was spearheaded by the efforts of SG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 24 points, and PG Chris Paul, who had 20 points and six assists.
Meanwhile, San Antonio came up short against the Atlanta Hawks, falling 108-100. SG DeMar DeRozan put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 22 points.
Oklahoma City isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.
Oklahoma City's victory lifted them to 3-4 while San Antonio's loss dropped them down to 4-3. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: San Antonio comes into the matchup boasting the fourth most rebounds per game in the league at 49. Less enviably, Oklahoma City are stumbling into the game with the fifth fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 104 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Thunder.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Spurs are a 4.5-point favorite against the Thunder.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 216
