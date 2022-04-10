Through 1 Quarter
The San Antonio Spurs and the Golden State Warriors are all tied up at 23. Small forward Lonnie Walker IV has led the way so far for the Spurs, as he has six points in addition to two boards.
Who's Playing
Golden State @ San Antonio
Current Records: Golden State 51-29; San Antonio 34-46
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday at AT&T Center. Both teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.
San Antonio was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 127-121 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Spurs' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of center Jakob Poeltl, who posted a double-double on 17 rebounds and 15 points along with three blocks, and small forward Keldon Johnson, who had 20 points and five assists in addition to six boards.
Meanwhile, Golden State strolled past the Los Angeles Lakers with points to spare on Thursday, taking the game 128-112. The Warriors' shooting guard Klay Thompson looked sharp as he shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 33 points.
San Antonio is expected to lose this next one by 7. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.
San Antonio is now 34-46 while Golden State sits at 51-29. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Spurs enter the matchup with only 18 fouls per game on average, good for second best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, the Warriors are third worst in the league in fouls per game, with 21.1 on average. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts Golden State in a difficult position.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $32.30
Odds
The Warriors are a solid 7-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won 19 out of their last 31 games against San Antonio.
- Mar 20, 2022 - San Antonio 110 vs. Golden State 108
- Feb 01, 2022 - Golden State 124 vs. San Antonio 120
- Dec 04, 2021 - San Antonio 112 vs. Golden State 107
- Feb 09, 2021 - Golden State 114 vs. San Antonio 91
- Feb 08, 2021 - San Antonio 105 vs. Golden State 100
- Jan 20, 2021 - Golden State 121 vs. San Antonio 99
- Dec 31, 2019 - San Antonio 117 vs. Golden State 113
- Nov 01, 2019 - San Antonio 127 vs. Golden State 110
- Mar 18, 2019 - San Antonio 111 vs. Golden State 105
- Feb 06, 2019 - Golden State 141 vs. San Antonio 102
- Nov 18, 2018 - San Antonio 104 vs. Golden State 92
- Apr 24, 2018 - Golden State 99 vs. San Antonio 91
- Apr 22, 2018 - San Antonio 103 vs. Golden State 90
- Apr 19, 2018 - Golden State 110 vs. San Antonio 97
- Apr 16, 2018 - Golden State 116 vs. San Antonio 101
- Apr 14, 2018 - Golden State 113 vs. San Antonio 92
- Mar 19, 2018 - San Antonio 89 vs. Golden State 75
- Mar 08, 2018 - Golden State 110 vs. San Antonio 107
- Feb 10, 2018 - Golden State 122 vs. San Antonio 105
- Nov 02, 2017 - Golden State 112 vs. San Antonio 92
- May 22, 2017 - Golden State 129 vs. San Antonio 115
- May 20, 2017 - Golden State 120 vs. San Antonio 108
- May 16, 2017 - Golden State 136 vs. San Antonio 100
- May 14, 2017 - Golden State 113 vs. San Antonio 111
- Mar 29, 2017 - Golden State 110 vs. San Antonio 98
- Mar 11, 2017 - San Antonio 107 vs. Golden State 85
- Oct 25, 2016 - San Antonio 129 vs. Golden State 100
- Apr 10, 2016 - Golden State 92 vs. San Antonio 86
- Apr 07, 2016 - Golden State 112 vs. San Antonio 101
- Mar 19, 2016 - San Antonio 87 vs. Golden State 79
- Jan 25, 2016 - Golden State 120 vs. San Antonio 90
Injury Report for San Antonio
- Jakob Poeltl: Out (Back)
- Dejounte Murray: Out (Illness)
- Devin Vassell: Out (Heel)
- Keldon Johnson: Out (Knee)
- Doug McDermott: Out (Ankle)
Injury Report for Golden State
- Klay Thompson: Out (Achilles)
- Stephen Curry: Out (Foot)
- James Wiseman: Out for the Season (Knee)