Through 1 Quarter

The San Antonio Spurs and the Golden State Warriors are all tied up at 23. Small forward Lonnie Walker IV has led the way so far for the Spurs, as he has six points in addition to two boards.

Who's Playing

Golden State @ San Antonio

Current Records: Golden State 51-29; San Antonio 34-46

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday at AT&T Center. Both teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.

San Antonio was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 127-121 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Spurs' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of center Jakob Poeltl, who posted a double-double on 17 rebounds and 15 points along with three blocks, and small forward Keldon Johnson, who had 20 points and five assists in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, Golden State strolled past the Los Angeles Lakers with points to spare on Thursday, taking the game 128-112. The Warriors' shooting guard Klay Thompson looked sharp as he shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 33 points.

San Antonio is expected to lose this next one by 7. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

San Antonio is now 34-46 while Golden State sits at 51-29. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Spurs enter the matchup with only 18 fouls per game on average, good for second best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, the Warriors are third worst in the league in fouls per game, with 21.1 on average. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts Golden State in a difficult position.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: NBATV

Odds

The Warriors are a solid 7-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won 19 out of their last 31 games against San Antonio.

Injury Report for San Antonio

Jakob Poeltl: Out (Back)

Dejounte Murray: Out (Illness)

Devin Vassell: Out (Heel)

Keldon Johnson: Out (Knee)

Doug McDermott: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Golden State