How to watch Stephen vs. The Game: Go inside Curry's life both on and off the court
The Facebook Watch series centers around Curry's rise to stardom
Stephen Curry has been the catalyst for a Golden State Warriors dynasty that has blossomed over the past five years. Now fans can get a closer look at his life, his family and how he's become one of the most dominant shooters in the history of the NBA.
"Stephen vs. The Game," a new docuseries on Facebook Watch, takes you inside Curry's life both on and off the court. The first episode focuses on how Curry and the Warriors captured the NBA championship for the third time in four seasons.
Viewers will also learn more about Curry's off-the-court life, going inside his home with his wife, Ayesha, and three children.
Curry continues to lead the Warriors to an overwhelming amount of success. Golden State is currently in the midst of yet another postseason run as the franchise attempts to secure their fourth NBA title in five seasons under the direction of coach Steve Kerr.
New episodes of the series premiere on Facebook Watch each Thursday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.
