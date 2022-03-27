Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Phoenix

Current Records: Philadelphia 46-27; Phoenix 60-14

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Phoenix Suns are heading back home. They will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at Footprint Center after having had a few days off. The Suns know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past seven matchups -- so hopefully Philadelphia likes a good challenge.

Phoenix beat the Denver Nuggets 140-130 this past Thursday. Shooting guard Devin Booker went supernova for Phoenix as he dropped a double-double on 49 points and ten assists.

Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for the Sixers this past Friday. Everything went their way against the Los Angeles Clippers as they made off with a 122-97 win. With Philadelphia ahead 64-43 at the half, the matchup was all but over already. It was another big night for their point guard James Harden, who posted a double-double on 29 points and 15 rebounds along with seven dimes.

Phoenix is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped the Suns to 60-14 and the 76ers to 46-27. After the lofty point totals in their previous games, we'll see if they're able to heat things up even more while facing each other.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Bally Sports - Arizona

Bally Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Suns are a 4-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Phoenix have won seven out of their last 13 games against Philadelphia.

Injury Report for Phoenix

JaVale McGee: Out (Illness)

Cameron Johnson: Out (Quadriceps)

Iffe Lundberg: Out (Not Injury Related)

Dario Saric: Out (Knee)

Frank Kaminsky: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Philadelphia