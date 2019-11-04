How to watch Suns vs. 76ers: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Suns vs. 76ers basketball game
Who's Playing
Phoenix (home) vs. Philadelphia (away)
Current Records: Phoenix 4-2; Philadelphia 5-0
Last Season Records: Phoenix 19-63; Philadelphia 51-31
What to Know
Philadelphia is 6-2 against Phoenix since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. They will face off against one another at 9 p.m. ET at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Philadelphia is coming into the matchup hot, not having lost a matchup yet.
The 76ers escaped with the win by the margin of a single free throw, 129-128. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of SF Tobias Harris, who had 23 points along with seven boards, and C Al Horford, who had 25 points and seven assists along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Phoenix was able to grind out a solid win over Memphis on Saturday, winning 114-105. No one put up better numbers for Phoenix than C Aron Baynes, who really brought his A game. He had 20 points.
Their wins bumped Philadelphia to 5-0 and Phoenix to 4-2. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The 76ers are stumbling into the match with the second most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 27.8 on average. To make matters even worse for the 76ers, the Suns enter the game with only 25.5 fouls drawn per game on average, good for second best in the league.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: Fox Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $16.79
Odds
The 76ers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Suns.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: 223
Series History
Philadelphia have won six out of their last eight games against Phoenix.
- Jan 02, 2019 - Philadelphia 132 vs. Phoenix 127
- Nov 19, 2018 - Philadelphia 119 vs. Phoenix 114
- Dec 31, 2017 - Philadelphia 123 vs. Phoenix 110
- Dec 04, 2017 - Phoenix 115 vs. Philadelphia 101
- Dec 23, 2016 - Phoenix 123 vs. Philadelphia 116
- Nov 19, 2016 - Philadelphia 120 vs. Phoenix 105
- Jan 26, 2016 - Philadelphia 113 vs. Phoenix 103
- Dec 26, 2015 - Philadelphia 111 vs. Phoenix 104
