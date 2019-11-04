How to watch Suns vs. 76ers: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Phoenix (home) vs. Philadelphia (away)

Current Records: Phoenix 4-2; Philadelphia 5-0

Last Season Records: Phoenix 19-63; Philadelphia 51-31

What to Know

Philadelphia is 6-2 against Phoenix since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. They will face off against one another at 9 p.m. ET at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Philadelphia is coming into the matchup hot, not having lost a matchup yet.

The 76ers escaped with the win by the margin of a single free throw, 129-128. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of SF Tobias Harris, who had 23 points along with seven boards, and C Al Horford, who had 25 points and seven assists along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Phoenix was able to grind out a solid win over Memphis on Saturday, winning 114-105. No one put up better numbers for Phoenix than C Aron Baynes, who really brought his A game. He had 20 points.

Their wins bumped Philadelphia to 5-0 and Phoenix to 4-2. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The 76ers are stumbling into the match with the second most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 27.8 on average. To make matters even worse for the 76ers, the Suns enter the game with only 25.5 fouls drawn per game on average, good for second best in the league.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.79

Odds

The 76ers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Suns.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: 223

Series History

Philadelphia have won six out of their last eight games against Phoenix.