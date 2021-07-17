Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Phoenix

Regular Season Records: Milwaukee 2-2; Phoenix 2-2

What to Know

Cue the food, friends, and football rivalries: Super Bowl Sunday is only hours away. After a week of well-deserved rest, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns will brawl for championship honors at Phoenix Suns Arena at 9 p.m. ET. The Milwaukee Bucks will be strutting in after a win while the Phoenix Suns will be stumbling in from a loss.

Phoenix is out to make up for these teams' contest on Wednesday. The Bucks snuck past Phoenix with a 109-103 victory. The score was all tied up at the break 52-52, but Milwaukee was the better team in the second half. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who almost dropped a triple-double on 26 points, 14 rebounds, and eight dimes, and small forward Khris Middleton, who had 40 points along with six boards.

Despite Milwaukee winning this past one, the oddsmakers have Phoenix as a four-point favorite. Those betting on Milwaukee against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 1-4 ATS when expected to lose.

Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Bucks enter the game with 120.1 points per game on average, which is the best in the league. The Suns have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the matchup boasting the second highest field goal percentage in the league at 49%.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Phoenix Suns Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix Suns Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $600.00

Odds

The Suns are a 4-point favorite against the Bucks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Milwaukee have won nine out of their last 16 games against Phoenix.