Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Phoenix

Current Records: Milwaukee 16-8; Phoenix 14-9

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks will face off against the Phoenix Suns on the road at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at PHX Arena. Averaging 127.2 points in their past five games, the Bucks' high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Phoenix better be ready for a challenge.

Milwaukee had enough points to win and then some against the Denver Nuggets on Monday, taking their matchup 125-112. Milwaukee's small forward Khris Middleton did his thing and almost posted a triple-double on 29 points, 12 dimes, and eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Phoenix beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 119-113 on Monday. Small forward Mikal Bridges and shooting guard Devin Booker were among the main playmakers for Phoenix as the former had 22 points and five assists and the latter shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 36 points, eight assists and five boards.

The Bucks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Milwaukee is now 16-8 while the Suns sit at 14-9. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Milwaukee enters the contest with 121.3 points per game on average, which is the best in the league. But Phoenix comes into the game boasting the fourth fewest points allowed per game in the league at 107. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bucks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Milwaukee have won seven out of their last ten games against Phoenix.