Who's Playing

Chicago @ Phoenix

Current Records: Chicago 19-26; Phoenix 32-14

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns are getting right back to it as they host the Chicago Bulls at 10 p.m. ET March 31 at PHX Arena. The Suns are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Phoenix beat the Atlanta Hawks 117-110 on Tuesday. Power forward Dario Saric and power forward Jae Crowder were among the main playmakers for Phoenix as the former had 20 points along with five rebounds and the latter shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 19 points. Crowder's performance made up for a slower contest against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Chicago received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 116-102 to the Golden State Warriors. Shooting guard Zach LaVine had a pretty forgettable game, picking up four fouls and turning the ball over four times en route to a 4-for-16, 12-point finish.

Phoenix is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Minnesota Timberwolves March 18 easily too and instead slipped up with a 123-119. In other words, don't count Chicago out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Suns are a solid 7-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Phoenix have won six out of their last ten games against Chicago.