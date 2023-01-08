Who's Playing
Cleveland @ Phoenix
Current Records: Cleveland 25-15; Phoenix 20-20
What to Know
The Cleveland Cavaliers' road trip will continue as they head to Footprint Center at 8 p.m. ET Sunday to face off against the Phoenix Suns. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 178 points combined.
This past Friday, Cleveland lost to the Denver Nuggets on the road by a decisive 121-108 margin. The top scorers for the Cavaliers were small forward Caris LeVert (22 points) and point guard Darius Garland (21 points).
Meanwhile, Phoenix came up short against the Miami Heat this past Friday, falling 104-96. Center Deandre Ayton (23 points) was the top scorer for the Suns.
Cleveland is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Cleveland's opponents whenever they hit the road.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: Bally Sports - Arizona
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $27.00
Odds
The Cavaliers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Cleveland have won eight out of their last 13 games against Phoenix.
- Jan 04, 2023 - Cleveland 90 vs. Phoenix 88
- Nov 24, 2021 - Phoenix 120 vs. Cleveland 115
- Oct 30, 2021 - Phoenix 101 vs. Cleveland 92
- May 04, 2021 - Phoenix 134 vs. Cleveland 118
- Feb 08, 2021 - Phoenix 119 vs. Cleveland 113
- Apr 01, 2019 - Phoenix 122 vs. Cleveland 113
- Feb 21, 2019 - Cleveland 111 vs. Phoenix 98
- Mar 23, 2018 - Cleveland 120 vs. Phoenix 95
- Mar 13, 2018 - Cleveland 129 vs. Phoenix 107
- Jan 19, 2017 - Cleveland 118 vs. Phoenix 103
- Jan 08, 2017 - Cleveland 120 vs. Phoenix 116
- Jan 27, 2016 - Cleveland 115 vs. Phoenix 93
- Dec 28, 2015 - Cleveland 101 vs. Phoenix 97