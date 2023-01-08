Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Phoenix

Current Records: Cleveland 25-15; Phoenix 20-20

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers' road trip will continue as they head to Footprint Center at 8 p.m. ET Sunday to face off against the Phoenix Suns. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 178 points combined.

This past Friday, Cleveland lost to the Denver Nuggets on the road by a decisive 121-108 margin. The top scorers for the Cavaliers were small forward Caris LeVert (22 points) and point guard Darius Garland (21 points).

Meanwhile, Phoenix came up short against the Miami Heat this past Friday, falling 104-96. Center Deandre Ayton (23 points) was the top scorer for the Suns.

Cleveland is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Cleveland's opponents whenever they hit the road.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Bally Sports - Arizona

Bally Sports - Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $27.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cleveland have won eight out of their last 13 games against Phoenix.