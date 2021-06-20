Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Phoenix

Regular Season Records: Los Angeles 4-2; Phoenix 4-0

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers will face off against the Phoenix Suns in a playoff game at Phoenix Suns Arena at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday. Averaging 115.23 points per contest, the Los Angeles squad has been an offensive juggernaut in the playoffs, so hopefully Phoenix's defense is prepared for a test.

The Utah Jazz typically have all the answers at home, but this past Friday the Clippers proved too difficult a challenge. Los Angeles took down the Jazz 131-119. Los Angeles was down 72-50 at the end of the half, but the squad rallied to mount a spectacular comeback. Their shooting guard Terance Mann looked sharp as he shot 7-for-10 from downtown and finished with 39 points.

Meanwhile, Phoenix earned some more postseason success in their matchup last week. They took their matchup against the Denver Nuggets 125-118. Point guard Chris Paul had a stellar game for Phoenix as he had 37 points and seven assists.

The Clippers are expected to lose this next one by 4. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Los Angeles came up short against the Suns when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, falling 109-101. Can Los Angeles avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Phoenix Suns Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix Suns Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $222.99

Odds

The Suns are a 4-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Los Angeles have won 18 out of their last 23 games against Phoenix.