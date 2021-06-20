Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Phoenix
Regular Season Records: Los Angeles 4-2; Phoenix 4-0
What to Know
The Los Angeles Clippers will face off against the Phoenix Suns in a playoff game at Phoenix Suns Arena at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday. Averaging 115.23 points per contest, the Los Angeles squad has been an offensive juggernaut in the playoffs, so hopefully Phoenix's defense is prepared for a test.
The Utah Jazz typically have all the answers at home, but this past Friday the Clippers proved too difficult a challenge. Los Angeles took down the Jazz 131-119. Los Angeles was down 72-50 at the end of the half, but the squad rallied to mount a spectacular comeback. Their shooting guard Terance Mann looked sharp as he shot 7-for-10 from downtown and finished with 39 points.
Meanwhile, Phoenix earned some more postseason success in their matchup last week. They took their matchup against the Denver Nuggets 125-118. Point guard Chris Paul had a stellar game for Phoenix as he had 37 points and seven assists.
The Clippers are expected to lose this next one by 4. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Los Angeles came up short against the Suns when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, falling 109-101. Can Los Angeles avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Phoenix Suns Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $222.99
Odds
The Suns are a 4-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles have won 18 out of their last 23 games against Phoenix.
- Apr 28, 2021 - Phoenix 109 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Apr 08, 2021 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Phoenix 103
- Jan 03, 2021 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Phoenix 107
- Aug 04, 2020 - Phoenix 117 vs. Los Angeles 115
- Feb 26, 2020 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Phoenix 92
- Dec 17, 2019 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Phoenix 99
- Oct 26, 2019 - Phoenix 130 vs. Los Angeles 122
- Feb 13, 2019 - Los Angeles 134 vs. Phoenix 107
- Jan 04, 2019 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Phoenix 111
- Dec 10, 2018 - Los Angeles 123 vs. Phoenix 119
- Nov 28, 2018 - Los Angeles 115 vs. Phoenix 99
- Mar 28, 2018 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Phoenix 99
- Feb 23, 2018 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Phoenix 117
- Dec 20, 2017 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Phoenix 95
- Oct 21, 2017 - Los Angeles 130 vs. Phoenix 88
- Mar 30, 2017 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Phoenix 118
- Feb 01, 2017 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Phoenix 114
- Jan 02, 2017 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Phoenix 98
- Oct 31, 2016 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Phoenix 98
- Apr 13, 2016 - Phoenix 114 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Feb 22, 2016 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Phoenix 84
- Nov 12, 2015 - Phoenix 118 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Nov 02, 2015 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Phoenix 96