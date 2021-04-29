Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Phoenix

Current Records: Los Angeles 43-20; Phoenix 43-18

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers are 18-4 against the Phoenix Suns since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Los Angeles' road trip will continue as they head to PHX Arena at 10 p.m. ET to face off against Phoenix. The Suns will be strutting in after a win while the Clippers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Los Angeles received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 120-103 to the New Orleans Pelicans. The top scorers for Los Angeles were shooting guard Terance Mann (17 points), center DeMarcus Cousins (16 points), and small forward Marcus Morris (15 points).

Meanwhile, Phoenix beat the New York Knicks 118-110 on Monday. Phoenix got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was point guard Chris Paul out in front picking up 20 points and six assists along with five rebounds.

The Clippers are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Now might not be the best time to take Los Angeles against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Los Angeles is now 43-20 while Phoenix sits at 43-18. The Suns are 28-14 after wins this season, and Los Angeles is 15-4 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Suns are a 4.5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won 18 out of their last 22 games against Phoenix.

Apr 08, 2021 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Phoenix 103

Jan 03, 2021 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Phoenix 107

Aug 04, 2020 - Phoenix 117 vs. Los Angeles 115

Feb 26, 2020 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Phoenix 92

Dec 17, 2019 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Phoenix 99

Oct 26, 2019 - Phoenix 130 vs. Los Angeles 122

Feb 13, 2019 - Los Angeles 134 vs. Phoenix 107

Jan 04, 2019 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Phoenix 111

Dec 10, 2018 - Los Angeles 123 vs. Phoenix 119

Nov 28, 2018 - Los Angeles 115 vs. Phoenix 99

Mar 28, 2018 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Phoenix 99

Feb 23, 2018 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Phoenix 117

Dec 20, 2017 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Phoenix 95

Oct 21, 2017 - Los Angeles 130 vs. Phoenix 88

Mar 30, 2017 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Phoenix 118

Feb 01, 2017 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Phoenix 114

Jan 02, 2017 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Phoenix 98

Oct 31, 2016 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Phoenix 98

Apr 13, 2016 - Phoenix 114 vs. Los Angeles 105

Feb 22, 2016 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Phoenix 84

Nov 12, 2015 - Phoenix 118 vs. Los Angeles 104

Nov 02, 2015 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Phoenix 96

Injury Report for Phoenix

Jae Crowder: Out (Ankle)

Dario Saric: Out (Rest)

Abdel Nader: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Los Angeles